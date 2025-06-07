Leeds United legend Gordon Strachan on his wife's 'special affinity' with club

SPEAK to all those involved in the Super Leeds era during those halcyon days from the late Sixties through to the mid-Seventies and one golden and important word was uttered, without fail.

Surprisingly, it wasn’t success - even though there was plenty of it. Or glory, either.

Instead, it was family.

Elland Road legend Gordon Strachan was part of another revered and high-achieving United side in the late Eighties and early Nineties and that aforesaid word of ‘family’ also springs to his mind when recollecting his own treasured, if relatively brief, time in West Yorkshire.

Gordon Strachan signed from Manchester United. He would go to make 197 league appearances for the Whites and lead to them to both the Second Division title and the First Division title during his seven years at the club.

As with Don Revie’s feted side, Leeds’ feats in the days of Howard Wilkinson owed plenty to talent, but also a deep-rooted togetherness on and off the field when it wasn’t just players who were close to the club and part of it. But also their families.

And the Strachan family still holds Leeds dear to their hearts, especially his wife Lesley.

Strachan said: "My wife is a Leeds fan and cannot get back enough. She waves flags and things when she comes back.

"My wife has a link there as when I went there, they were in the second division and you went away to away games and there was no hospitality or special tickets.

CHAMPIONS: Leeds United won the First Division two years after promotion in 1992. Gordon Strachan is pictured on the front row, fourth left. (Image: Getty Images)

"You got tickets to go in behind the goal. My wife used to go with our three kids behind the goal with the Leeds fans.

"I remember my wife standing with the kids at Shrewsbury…

"Leslie (Silver) used to make a corridor and space for her and they’d be big guys protecting and standing around them…If there was any swearing in front of the kids, it was ‘whoah, just a second.’

"Because of the Leeds fans’ reputation, my wife had to stay in until half an hour after the game with the kids.

"So my wife has a special affinity with Leeds."

Strachan was the heartbeat of the United side who scooped the big prize of the top-flight title in 1991-92, and was bestowed with the honour of lifting the trophy.

Bought in with a brief to return Leeds to the old first division, the events of 1989-90 will always be even more gratifying for the Scot.

The former Celtic and Scotland manager, 68, who is now technical director at Dundee, continued: "That was my biggest achievement and most satisfying thing in my life; getting Leeds out of that second division and winning the second-division title.

"Absolutely, no doubt about it. I’ve won European trophies, FA Cups and leagues, but it doesn’t matter. That was the one for me, from a personal note.

"I just felt everything was right that year with the supporters, players, everything. It was just spot-on.

"That was probably the most satisfying period in my life.

"We won the league and all the rest of it. But with that group of players, it wasn’t probably the best bunch of players you’d ever seen, but as team-mates, and people you could trust, it was fantastic.

"The games form your life, like the game against Leicester when I scored where the club had put so much trust in me to get out of that league.

"That fact was that if in two years’ time we’d not got promoted, Leeds would have been in a bad way financially.

"We had to deal with that and it was a special club for me, no doubt about that.

"We don’t get back as much as we can, although we don’t live close to Leeds and that’s a problem."