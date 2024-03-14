Leeds United loanee 'all in' at Championship rivals Middlesbrough says Michael Carrick

MIDDLESBROUGH boss Michael Carrick says Leeds United loanee Luke Ayling is 'all in' regarding his time at Boro - with his recent performances having boosted his prospects of potentially earning a longer-term deal at the Riverside.
Published 14th Mar 2024, 08:39 GMT

Ayling, 32, a huge crowd favourite during his time at Elland Road, is out of contract at Leeds in the summer and effectively said his goodbyes back in January when he switched to Boro.

The experienced defender, who had fallen down the pecking order at Leeds, has made 11 successive starts for the Teessiders and impressed in the club's recent win treble against Norwich City, QPR and Birmingham City in particular.

CarrIck, who also brought in Sam Greenwood from Leeds on loan last summer, with the pair ineligible for the league game on Teesside in April, said: "You're always playing for something and as it stands at the moment that's obviously what's next.

Middlesbrough defender Luke Ayling, on loan from Leeds United, gestures a thumbs-up a full-time following the team's victory in the Sky Bet Championship match at Birmingham City on Tuesday. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

"Looking at him, that's not at the forefront of his mind at all. He's all in, he's desperate to do well and win games for us.

"We'll see, that will play out how it's going to play out over the next few months.

"I think Bill (Ayling) has shown his experience really. He's been in this situation, he's seen it, he knows what it takes.

"His personality and character rubs off on others and as a team in the last couple of games the boys with the experience have shown it and used it.

"That's vital at this stage when you're going through something like this and the stages you got through at the end of the season.

"Experience can be a beautiful thing if you use it in the right way. Luke is definitely doing that at the moment."

