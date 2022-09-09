Leeds United loanee could be a ‘big, big signing’ for Blackpool after impressive start

Poveda joined the Seasiders on loan after his temporary stint with Blackburn Rovers last year was ended prematurely by an ankle injury. The set-back restricted him to just 10 league games for Rovers.

The winger joined Leeds from Manchester City in 2020, as he helped the Whites earn promotion to the Premier League.

Ian Poveda joined Blackpool on a season-long loan from Leeds last month. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images.

He has struggled to establish himself with Leeds in the top flight with all of his 14 Premier League appearances coming off the bench as he made the loan move to Blackpool in the final days of the transfer window.

Seasiders boss Appleton was pleased by Poveda’s impact as Blackpool won 1-0 at Huddersfield Town on Sunday and feels the Leeds loanee could prove a big hit this season.

"He's not had much football as well so we were a bit worried about that, we were thinking maybe he'd be better as an impact but, because we changed the shape a little bit, we thought that would help him,” said Appleton after the controversial win.

"It seemed to work and the big moments and positive moments probably came when Ian was involved.

"I don't want to sort of big him up too much but he had a good day.