Leeds United loanee shows off gruesome injury sustained in Millwall's Championship clash against Hull City

The Leeds United loanee was caught by a high foot from the Hull man, with Estupinan shown a straight red card for the challenge in the 37th minute as the sides took a point each from the encounter.

Cresswell posted a picture of the injury after the game with the caption “love this game” as he sported a black eye alongside a cut to his forehead which required stitches.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett sympathised with Colombian Estupinan after the game but he felt referee John Busby made the right decision.

He said: “The game is pretty even up to the point when they have a man sent off, there was little space on the pitch. In my opinion, it is reckless even though he hasn’t meant to do it – he catches Cressy in the face and he needed a lot of stitches at half-time.”

Liam Rosenior, in his first game in charge of Hull, said of the incident: “I don’t think he’s even tried to win the ball, he can’t see the player so it’s not a challenge, he’s tried to take the ball down so it was more of a collision. I can see why the referee’s given it in terms of what it looks like. I feel sorry for Oscar because he’s saying sorry to me and all the lads in there.

“He was magnificent for the first half-hour in terms of the energy he brought. The biggest thing for me is to understand why it was given, I just hope it’s not seen as dangerous or reckless play because he has tried to take the ball down, it’s just an unfortunate incident.”

Cresswell played the full game despite the horrific nature of his injuries. The Leeds loanee was making his 13th appearance of the season for Millwall, having spent a spell out of the side. The meeting with Hull was his fourth-straight appearance as he helped Millwall make it back-to-back clean sheets.

Millwall's Charlie Cresswell takes a touch during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Den, London. Picture: Rhianna Chadwick/PA Wire.