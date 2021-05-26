Leeds United look to snap up 16-goal lethal striker, Man Utd favourites to sign £80m-rated sensation

The Whites splashed out around £95m on new signings last season, and it will be intriguing to see who Marcelo Bielsa earmarks a targets to pursue over the next couple of months.

Meanwhile, England are gearing up for the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament which begins next month, and Leeds star Kalvin Phillips has been named in the 33-man provisional squad despite picking up a nasty looking shoulder injury in their final game of the season against West Brom.

Discussing the Whites ace, England boss Gareth Southgate revealed: “Kalvin Phillips was injured [in the] 93rd minute on Sunday, we'll know more about that and it's severity and possible timelines in the next few days. He [and injured Manchester United defender Harry Maguire] are part of the reason why we've done this [naming a provisional 33-man England squad].

“The level of work (by Jordan Henderson, who will compete with Phillips for a starting spot) he's been able to achieve is very high.”

“What we haven't been able to see yet is him on the pitch in the match situation. He's firmly on track to be involved and play in the games. There would be no point in bringing him if that wasn't a possibility. In some regards he may be ahead of others. He's had a long period out but he's had a high training load without the matches.

“Although they're heading in a good direction, it's not an ideal situation. We've got four of those [injured players] with Kalvin and potentially Harry Maguire as well. We're going to just have to monitor those really closely.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United and the rest of the Premier League, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues:

