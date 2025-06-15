LUKAS NMECHA has become Leeds United boss Daniel Farke’s first summer signing as the club prepares for life back in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old striker, who has seven senior caps for Germany, will join the Whites on an initial two-year contract on July 1 when his current deal with Bundesliga side Wolfsburg expires.

“Having fought off competition from other Premier League sides for his services, everyone at Leeds is looking forward to welcoming Lukas to Elland Road,” said a Leeds spokesperson.

Hamburg-born Nmecha is a graduate of Manchester City’s academy who made his Premier League debut as a substitute in a 4-1 win at West Ham in 2018.

After loan spells with Preston, Wolfsburg, Middlesbrough and Anderlecht, he made a permanent switch to the German club in an £11m deal during the summer of 2021 and has since made 73 appearances and scored 19 goals.

Nmecha arrived in West Yorkshire on Sunday in order to progress the move that makes him the first of what Leeds hope will be an influx of players this summer following their promotion from the Championship.

Leeds are looking to make at least five significant additions to raise the level of quality in the starting XI, strengthening the core of the squad to give them the necessary physicality and strength for what is expected to be a difficult survival battle.

According to club sources, Leeds will still be in the market for another striker as they look to put together the kind of effective firepower that will help them retain their top-flight status.