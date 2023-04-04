Javi Gracia expressed his pride after Leeds United delivered the goods on an important night for the club.

In a game between relegation rivals, the Whites were more comfortable winners than the 2-1 scoreline suggested.

With results elsewhere going their way Leeds went from the relegation zone to 13th in the Premier League with nine matches to play this season. But it was more than simply the result which had their Spanish coach purring.

"I'm very pleased because the performance was really good and (on top of that) we got a good result," said Gracia, who has won half of his six games in charge.

"I think we should have killed the game before. We didn't do it and (as a result) we had to suffer but the performance was good. The reaction of the team was perfect and I am really proud.

"I am very, very proud with the attitude of the team defending. We conceded some chances but it was not easy to defend (against) this team. I've seen many games and I know how difficult it is to stay well organised throughout the game and we did it in a crucial game in the best moment for us.

"We've made an important step and now I'm thinking about the next (game)."

The next game is at home to Crystal Palace – a point ahead of Leeds – on Sunday.

PROUD: Leeds United coach Javi Gracia

Leeds' goals came from their two best players on the night, wingers Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra, who put their team in front after conceding early to Orel Mangala. But Gracia was keen to stress this had been an all-round team performance.

"Luis and Harrison both had outstanding games but not only these two players," he stressed.

"Speaking about all of them, my opinion is the same. The defenders did an amazing job because at the time we were attacking they were all the time paying attention, pressing in defence, controlling the (opposition) players.

"You know how difficult it is to keep concentration all the way through the game but it was the key to the game. We were focused when we had to defend. We should have killed the game earlier."

Marc Roca and Weston McKennie were outstanding for Leeds, with Junior Firpo excelling too. Roca and Firpo in particular have found it difficult since moving to Elland Road but Gracia was unwilling to take the credit for their performances, or anything else.

"The secret is they are good players and I try to give them the information about the team, try to find a way to attack and defend better because Nottingham Forest didn't create clear chances," he said.

"They scored a goal and had some (other) chances but not very clear ones.

"They usually do it (create good chances), they are a very dangerous team on the counter(-attack), their players are very good up front.

"I am really happy with my players when they attacked and created the chances but the concentration we defended with, I am really proud."

Forest manager Steve Cooper is under severe pressure in a season which has seen the majority of relegation candidates change theirs.

His team are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

"It was a big blow," reflected Cooper. "We started the game well enough and going 1-0 up is what you want to do, something we've not done away from home.

"I didn't think we managed that period from our goal to half-time (the stage of the game where Harrison and Sinisterra scored their goals) anywhere near well enough.

"We didn't show enough bravery and courage on the ball to make passes and to play with craft and style, and defensively we just opened up the pitch and gave too many spaces to Leeds.

"And when we could get pressure on the ball we weren't aggressive enough and were too easy to beat.

"We felt really short in our performance in that time and we only have ourselves to blame. There was a bit of a reaction in the second half but not enough but we didn't create our moments into decent chances.