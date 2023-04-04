Two Leeds United players have their best games for the club in high-scoring player ratings

Leeds United rose to the occasion with a big 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra got the goals their individual performances deserved but the plaudits were well shared out by the winners.

Illan Meslier – did not have a save to make 6

STAR PERFORMER: Leeds United goalscorer Jack Harrison

Luke Ayling – uncertain start but it did not develop into a crisis 5

Robin Koch – did not need to do anything flash 6

Pascal Struijk – a couple of late blocks including a heroic one in stoppage time 7

Junior Firpo – probably his best game for Leeds 8

Weston McKennie – controlled the midfield from in front of the back four 8

Marc Roca – like Firpo, this is probably the best he has been for the Whites 8

Brenden Aaronson – still struggled to stamp himself on the Premier League 6

Jack Harrison – his equaliser was reward for an excellent performance 9

Luis Sinisterra – mirrored Harrison's threat on the left 9

Patrick Bamford – worked very hard but lacked the ruthlessness Leeds needed to kill the game off 5

Substitutes – Rodrigo (for Brenden Aaronson, 74) – kept up the pressure on Forest 6

Crysencio Summerville (for Sinisterra, 74) – pulled the last chance of the game wide 6

Rasmus Kristensen (for Kristensen, 90) – N/A