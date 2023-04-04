Two Leeds United players have their best games for the club in high-scoring player ratings

Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra got the goals their individual performances deserved but the plaudits were well shared out by the winners.
Illan Meslier – did not have a save to make 6
Luke Ayling – uncertain start but it did not develop into a crisis 5
Robin Koch – did not need to do anything flash 6
Pascal Struijk – a couple of late blocks including a heroic one in stoppage time 7
Junior Firpo – probably his best game for Leeds 8
Weston McKennie – controlled the midfield from in front of the back four 8
Marc Roca – like Firpo, this is probably the best he has been for the Whites 8
Brenden Aaronson – still struggled to stamp himself on the Premier League 6
Jack Harrison – his equaliser was reward for an excellent performance 9
Luis Sinisterra – mirrored Harrison's threat on the left 9
Patrick Bamford – worked very hard but lacked the ruthlessness Leeds needed to kill the game off 5
Substitutes – Rodrigo (for Brenden Aaronson, 74) – kept up the pressure on Forest 6
Crysencio Summerville (for Sinisterra, 74) – pulled the last chance of the game wide 6
Rasmus Kristensen (for Kristensen, 90) – N/A
Not used: Robles, Cooper, Gyabi, Greenwood, Rutter, Gnonto.