Leeds United manager Daniel Farke explains why Sam Byram could face Queens Park Rangers despite three-match week

Daniel Farke says Sam Byram could be in the running to play for Leeds United on Wednesday after a kinder than usual start to a three-game week.

Farke has said in the past that Byram struggles to play three times in a week, but to be fit to face Queens Park Rangers in midweek is more realistic.

Leeds played first on Saturday, at Southampton – with Byram in the XI – and will play last in midweek, giving the full-back a chance.

"We will see," commented Farke, who also managed him at Norwich City. "This turnaround is a bit easier than last time. It was three games within six days and just two days between the games.

DECISIONS: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke

"This time it's 24 hours more, which helps a lot, and we had an early kick-off on Saturday so it should be much easier than the last turnaround. I would be a bit more concerned about the next turnaround (to Saturday's game against Bristol City).

"It will be a late decision with Sam."

Luke Ayling is an option oif not having been on the bench for the last two matches, unused at Southampton, where Leeds suffered a 3-1 defeat on Saturday.

Other injured players are progressing well but will not feature until after the international break which follows Bristol City's visit.

"With Willy Gnonto and Djed Spence everything is on track but they won't return before the international break," confirmed Farke.

"Junior Firpo will be back in team training the other side of the international break.