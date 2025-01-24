Leeds United manager Daniel Farke highlights unsung hero

Other players will get more attention, but Jayden Bogle is Leeds United's best player right now.

The summer signing from Sheffield United has been in outstanding form, with manager Daniel Farke saying he has been his best player in most of the last 10 matches.

That would be an achievement in itself, but this is not a struggling team. Leeds have won seven and drawn the other three, form that had them start a weekend which will end with their trip to Burnley top of the Championship.

Manor Solomon has scored three goals in that time, including two in the last two matches, Joel Piroe three and Dan James four. Ao Tanaka has two, though his elegant midfield game is about far more than just goals.

But even as a former striker, Farke values a good defender, and he has been delighted with his right-back.

"Jayden Bogle is I think for more or less 10 games my player of the match so it was more or less a normal game (against Norwich City)," he said.

"What he is delivering right now is unbelievable. He needs to do it because Isaac Schmidt was outstanding in the cup (against Harrogate Town)."

Leeds’ style of play relies heavily on attacking full-backs and Bogle is the joint top-scoring right-back in this season’s Championship, his three putting him level with Queens Park Rangers’ Jimmy Dunne and Ryan Andrews of Watford. Only four players in his position have more than his two assists, and five have delivered more than his 20 key passes.

IN FORM: Leeds United right-back Jayden Bogle