Leeds United manager Daniel Farke on 'going into bat first' as Championship leaders apply scoreboard pressure on rivals

GOING ‘into bat first’ can be fraught with danger at this stage of the season amid a tense battle for automatic promotion where four into two ultimately will not go.

It explains why Leeds United’s past two league results, both in the working week, have been particularly gratifying and carry psychological weight.

While top-two rivals Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland were in action on Wednesday night, mindful of what the Championship leaders had done 24 hours earlier in Watford, Leeds were switching their attentions to their next assignment.

They host Sunderland at Elland Road on Monday night.

WATFORD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Daniel James of Leeds United celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Vicarage Road. Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images.

This weekend, both the Blades and Clarets will take centre stage first in away games at Luton and Preston respectively as they seek to keep pace with a Leeds side who have won five of their last six league matches and have not conceded a Championship goal since January 4.

Trips to Watford and Coventry - at two venues which have caused a promotion-chasing Leeds side issues in the recent past - looked like being banana-skin ones and their rivals might just have cottoned onto the fact.

The fixtures were ticked off with not just efficiency, but verve, with Leeds producing another February statement with a 4-0 win at a Watford side who harbour play-off hopes like the Sky Blues.

Manager Daniel Farke, whose side are now unbeaten in 14 league fixtures, said: "These are the best wins of the season. Coventry was so difficult to go (to) as an away place and they were ‘on fire’.

KEEPING GROUNDED: Leeds United boss Daniel Farke.

"Watford perhaps did not have the best periods in the last weeks due to the situation with mainly players not being available. But I am pretty sure that from now on, this team won’t lose many games here at home, definitely for sure.

"To win at such a difficult place on the road with such a crazy schedule we have at the moment and make sure we do this with a clean sheet and score many goals and show an excellent level of performance is pretty pleasing.

"We know we have good momentum and great shape. But we have to use it and ride this momentum later on and we want to keep going.

"So far, so good, I would say. After 32 game days, to be there with 69 points is outstanding. But the judgement is there in May when we have played 46 games.

"We need to stay awake and ‘on it’ as momentum can change. We have to stay focused and professional and if we underestimate any detail in this league, you will be punished."

As ever with Farke, his attention to detail borders on the obsessive and for the German, winning is not merely enough as he spots hazards down the track if sloppiness creeps into any aspect of his side’s play.

Leeds’ ruthless finishing at Vicarage Road and deadly play on the counter was one particularly strong area in Hertfordshire on a night when their form quartet Dan James (2), Manor Solomon and Joel Piroe took their combined goals total in three league games this month into double figures. Factoring in goal assists, it's an astonishing 15 goals/assists.

Farke described United's attacking play as ‘top level’ and ‘unplayable’ at times. An uncharacteristically modest possession count of 39.2 per cent by Leeds’ high standards was something that did not escape his attention either.

He continued: "I am not sure that 4-0 really reflected how difficult this game was because I really like how Tom (Cleverley) sets up his team and I think he is doing an excellent job.

"It was difficult to take possession away from them and normally we dominate the games with more possession. It was not that easy because they possessed a good approach and it was important to have a really good structure and organisation against the ball and we were excellent on the counter-attack and the way we scored the goals.