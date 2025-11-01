Daniel Farke says James Milner can be an inspiration to today's Leeds United players as he tipped the former England midfielder to keep on breaking records.

At 39 years and nine months, Brighton and Hove Albion's Milner is the oldest player to appear in this season's Premier League by nearly three years.

It is all the more remarkable because when Milner came through at his hometown club, he became the Premier League's youngest goalscorer at 16 years, 270 days. Only future Bradford City and Huddersfield Town player James Vaughan has been able to beat that in the subsequent 23 years.

But is how the versatile Milner – who left Leeds for Newcastle United in 2004 and went on to play for Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool before moving to Brighton in 2023 – has done it which is of most interest to Farke.

"Hats off and chapeau to him because it’s an unbelievable achievement, especially nowadays," said the Leeds manager.

"If he goes on like this he will probably beat Peter Shilton!

"I thought it not possible anymore, especially as an outfield player, but my attitude is quality is about performances over a long-term period. This is what James Milner is doing, so he’s the perfect role model in these terms.

"He hasn’t had just a couple of good months, or one good season – he’s delivered consistently on the top level.

STILL GOING: Brighton and Hove Albion's James Milner (Image: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

"That is what defines quality and he’s the definition of a quality player.

"You don’t make that many appearances, and have so much success on the top level, without such quality.

"I remember having some chats with Jurgen Klopp and he praised Milner’s attitude even in the latter stages of his Liverpool career. Jurgen said he was a role model for the young players there with his professionalism and how well he looked after himself to prepare for training.

"And he would prepare for what he would do after training in terms of his nutrition and gym work.

RECORD BREAKER: Gary Kelly congratulates James Milner (right) on becoming the Premier League's youngest goalscorer, for Leeds United at Sunderland in 2002 (Image:Gary M Prior/Getty Images)

"He’s a professional role model, otherwise he couldn’t still be at the top of his game.

"The best players in the world, if you ask them what is the reason behind their success, they will all say hard work. Of course they are gifted with skill, but without hard work and sacrificing many things for your career then you can’t achieve excellence.

"This is what James Milner is doing and he’s just outstanding. I’m full of respect for him and long may it continue.

"I’m pretty sure if he keeps going like he is then he can break even more records because he’s just fantastic."

ADMIRER: James Milner's former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Image: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Farke's comment about Shilton was said in jest, because the former England goalkeeper's record is a long way off.

At the start of the season Brazilian Fabio Deivson Lopes Maciel broke Shilton's record for most competitive appearances in world football.

The Guinness Book of Records has Shilton as having made 1,390 appearances for Leicester City, Stoke City, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Derby County, Plymouth Argyle, Bolton Wanderers, Leyton Orient and England, for whom he won a record 125 caps.

Shilton claims the actual number is 1,387.

Either way, he remains the only man to have played over 1,000 games (1,005) in English league football, with current Bradford manager Graham Alexander third on the appearance-makers list with 833.

With 893 appearances in all competitions, 651 in the league, Milner has a long way still to go.