Leeds United manager Daniel Farke's sympathy with summer signing

LEEDS UNITED manager Daniel Farke has professed to having sympathy with summer signing Sebastiaan Bornauw - and admits that the defender's selection situation has ‘hurt’ him.

The former Wolfsburg centre-half, brought in for £5.1m, had no luck whatsoever in suffering an injury in United's pre-season training camp in July.

Events have conspired against the Belgian since returning to fitness with both Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk starting the season well, with fellow defensive recruit Jaka Bilol also having to bide his time.

Bornauw's sole first-team appearance came in the EFL Cup tie at Sheffield Wednesday late last month and Leeds' shock defeat scuppered any further hopes of another much-needed outing this week.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke.

Farke said: "This was one of my toughest decisions and it really has hurt me to not involve Sebastiaan in the last couple of matchday squads.

"It's just due to the situation. We have four specialists. You have situations where you substitute a bit earlier, especially on the wing and it's important I change two times (there).

"At centre-back, if there are no injuries or major incidents or major dangers of red cards, you are not tempted to change too much.

"For that, we can't afford in each and every game to have two centre-backs on the bench because we need more options (elsewhere).

LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 22: Sebastiaan Bornauw of VfL Wolfsburg shows dejection after the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and VfL Wolfsburg at BayArena on September 22, 2024 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Leon Kuegeler/Getty Images)

"If we play with just two centre-backs in a four-man formation, we can just have one specialist on the bench. This has hurt me so much, I see the quality and the character of Sebastiaan. It's just been unlucky for him."

"Sebastiaan has done nothing wrong, he was disadvantaged just by a long injury and was then not in the first game days."

Meanwhile, Farke has confirmed that Jayden Bogle is in contention for Saturday’s Premier League home game with Bournemouth, while he will make a ‘late decision’ on Daniel James.

Reporting ‘mixed news’, Farke also revealed that Wilfried Gnonto will miss out once again.

Bogle suffered a toe issue which forced him off late on in last weekend’s win at Wolves, while James is in the mix after returning to team training following a knock sustained at Fulham.

Gnonto is still struggling with a calf problem, but should be back in team training next week.