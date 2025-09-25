Leeds United manager Daniel Farke's sympathy with summer signing

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 25th Sep 2025, 18:17 BST
LEEDS UNITED manager Daniel Farke has professed to having sympathy with summer signing Sebastiaan Bornauw - and admits that the defender's selection situation has ‘hurt’ him.

The former Wolfsburg centre-half, brought in for £5.1m, had no luck whatsoever in suffering an injury in United's pre-season training camp in July.

Most Popular

Events have conspired against the Belgian since returning to fitness with both Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk starting the season well, with fellow defensive recruit Jaka Bilol also having to bide his time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bornauw's sole first-team appearance came in the EFL Cup tie at Sheffield Wednesday late last month and Leeds' shock defeat scuppered any further hopes of another much-needed outing this week.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke.placeholder image
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke.

Farke said: "This was one of my toughest decisions and it really has hurt me to not involve Sebastiaan in the last couple of matchday squads.

"It's just due to the situation. We have four specialists. You have situations where you substitute a bit earlier, especially on the wing and it's important I change two times (there).

"At centre-back, if there are no injuries or major incidents or major dangers of red cards, you are not tempted to change too much.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"For that, we can't afford in each and every game to have two centre-backs on the bench because we need more options (elsewhere).

LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 22: Sebastiaan Bornauw of VfL Wolfsburg shows dejection after the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and VfL Wolfsburg at BayArena on September 22, 2024 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Leon Kuegeler/Getty Images)placeholder image
LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 22: Sebastiaan Bornauw of VfL Wolfsburg shows dejection after the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and VfL Wolfsburg at BayArena on September 22, 2024 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Leon Kuegeler/Getty Images)

"If we play with just two centre-backs in a four-man formation, we can just have one specialist on the bench. This has hurt me so much, I see the quality and the character of Sebastiaan. It's just been unlucky for him."

"Sebastiaan has done nothing wrong, he was disadvantaged just by a long injury and was then not in the first game days."

Meanwhile, Farke has confirmed that Jayden Bogle is in contention for Saturday’s Premier League home game with Bournemouth, while he will make a ‘late decision’ on Daniel James.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reporting ‘mixed news’, Farke also revealed that Wilfried Gnonto will miss out once again.

Bogle suffered a toe issue which forced him off late on in last weekend’s win at Wolves, while James is in the mix after returning to team training following a knock sustained at Fulham.

Gnonto is still struggling with a calf problem, but should be back in team training next week.

Goalkeeper Lucas Perri should be back in contention after the next international break.

Related topics:Daniel Farke
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice