Leeds United manager latest: Michael Skubala to continue in interim charge while club assess options

LEEDS UNITED have confirmed that interim head coach Michael Skubala will continue in his current role for the time being - while the club continue in their search to bring in a long-term replacement for Jesse Marsch.

Skubala will continue to be assisted by Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas with the trio leading preparations for Saturday's vital relegation six-pointer with Premier League rivals Everton at Goodison Park - with United hosting Southampton in another crunch encounter seven days later.

Leeds had been assessing several interim options for the remainder of the season after being thwarted in their search for a long-term appointment last week, having being interested in Raye Vallecano head coach Andoni Iraola and Feyenoord’s Arne Slot among others.

Ex-Wolves and Spurs head coach Nuno Espiritio Santo and Steven Gerrard were linked with the position at the start of the week.

Former Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder, who attended Elland Road for Sunday's game with Manchester United, was spoken to, but the club decided not to pursue the option.

Now Leeds have taken the decision to stick with Skubala for the time being, with the 40-year-old having impressed since taking over on a temporary basis.

Skubala took charge of the recent double-header with Manchester United with Leeds getting a surprise point at Old Trafford and producing a competitive performance for 80 minutes in the reverse fixture at Elland Road before two late goals for the visitors.

Skubala said: “I have really enjoyed the experience and the team and staff have responded well.

“I know I speak for Paco and Chris when I say that it is an honour to be on the touchline at this club.