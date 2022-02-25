Premier League next manager sacked: Odds slashed on Marcelo Bielsa to leave Leeds United

The Argentine has oversaw a difficult run for the Whites, who have picked up just one point from the last 15 available.

They have lost to Everton and Newcastle United in that time - two sides around them in the Premier League table - while drawing at Aston Villa and also suffering defeats against Manchester United and Liverpool.

Leeds remain outside the relegation zone by three points with a number of injuries to key men and the worst defensive record in the top flight contributing to their struggles this term.

Following recent results, bookmakers have made Bielsa the favourite to be the next top-flight manager to leave, with some sites making him odds-on to depart Elland Road.

Antonio Conte - whose Tottenham Hotspur side visit West Yorkshire on Saturday - is second in the betting while Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is a further place behind the Italian.

Leeds were convincingly beaten 6-0 by Liverpool on Wednesday night and asked whether the owners had expressed concerns about the club’s slide towards the bottom three, Bielsa said: “Not specifically but when a team is going through what we are going through it is only going to awaken doubts.

“And I know the consequence of the succession of results of the team I manage.”

MARCELO BIELSA: Watches from the sidelines at Anfield on Wednesday night. Picture: Getty Images.

Odds on Next Premier League Manager to Leave, correct as of 12pm on February 25

Antonio Conte 7/4

Brendan Rodgers 11/2

DEFEAT: Leeds were beaten 6-0 by Liverpool in their latest outing. Picture: Getty Images.

No Manager To Leave 11/2

Roy Hodgson 12/1

Dean Smith 25/1

Eddie Howe 25/1

Frank Lampard 25/1

Ralf Rangnick 25/1

Sean Dyche 25/1

Thomas Frank 25/1

Graham Potter 50/1

Patrick Vieira 50/1

Ralph Hasenhuttl 50/1

Thomas Tuchel 50/1

Mikel Arteta 66/1

David Moyes 80/1

Steven Gerrard 80/1

Bruno Lage 100/1

Pep Guardiola 100/1