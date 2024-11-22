Leeds United have actually coped pretty well without him, but as things stand captain Ethan Ampadu is on course to provide them with an early Christmas present.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barring surgery for Isaac Schmidt, the international break has served Leeds pretty well in terms of injuries, with Largie Ramazani back in training ahead of Sunday's Championship game at Swansea City.

Midfielder/defender Ampadu will not feature in south Wales, but is on track to return sooner than planned after knee ligament damage which it was feared might have kept him out of competitive football until the new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We spoke about the middle of December (for Ampadu's return to training), it would be nice if we can do it even a bit earlier so that after a week or a couple of weeks of team training he's available for some of the December games,” said manager Daniel Farke when asked about the Welshman’s progress.

RECOVERY: Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu

"It looks good so far but he's in the final stages of his rehab and has not trained with the team so far. He won't train next week with the team – not that we'll have too many training sessions together! – but perhaps pretty soon afterwards he can hopefully join us and it will be a big boost for us."

Leeds have only lost one of eight games without Ampadu, even though his central midfield partner Ilia Gruev missed the last seven with a meniscus injury which will take longer to heal.

Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell have formed a formidable central midfield partnership in their absence and Josuha Guilavogui has joined as a free agent in the interim, but with six December league games and two more in the first four days of 2025, the more options available, the better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds seem to have largely benefitted from the time players have spent with their countries, without any picking up injuries.

NATUIONAL SERVICE: Leeds United's Manor Solomon impressed playing for Israel

"Brenden (Aaronson) had a little illness during the international break and was not available for one game but everything's okay," said Farke. "I think it was a little beneficial after lots of load that he didn't play that many minutes.

"Max Wober played 90 minutes (for Austria against Slovenia). I was happy he played but a bit concerned he played 90 minutes if I'm honest because it was for him more or less out of the cold.

"We had to look after him a little bit more this week because the knee reacted a little bit but I think everything's okay and he's available. Overall it's beneficial he got a few minutes under his belt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Largie joined us the first time for parts of team training this week. The next week with three games in six days will come a bit soon for him to be in the starting line-up but he could be a topic for the squad.

"We have to keep in mind he was out for six weeks and he's only done parts of team training so far. There's potential for Sunday, we will decide after the last training session.” And others benefitted psychologically.

"Mateo (Joseph), who scored in the last game (for Spain Under-21s), it's a big boost for him<” said Farke. “The game before he didn't score and there was also a bit of criticism.

"If a player like Manor (Solomon) is doing well against teams like France and Belgium – he was man of the match against Belgium and to beat Belgium with Israel is not that easy – it's good for the confidence."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ironically, the one injury came from someone not called up by his country.

"Isaac Schmidt needed a little hernia surgery during this international break so he will definitely miss out on Sunday, I hope to have him back in training at some point next week," said Farke.

"We have experience with surgeries like this, it's normally a question of more or less two weeks.

"He will definitely miss the game on Sunday because he had it (surgery) more or less at the beginning of the first week of the international break."