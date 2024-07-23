Leeds United name new club captain in change to last season's pecking order
Liam Cooper was last season's captain, but has not taken up the offer of a new contract.
Cooper was a bit-part figure last season, and in the first half of the campaign, it was centre-back Struijk who wore the armband in his absence.
But when injury ended the Dutchman's season at Christmas, Ampadu led the side for the remainder of the campaign. Now the Wales international has been confirmed as the senior figure.
“Ethan, Pascal and Illan have all played such a big role in the team since I arrived last summer," said manager Daniel Farke.
“I believe with all three players we have a really strong leadership group, who are respected by everybody.
“Both Ethan and Pascal proved last season they can handle the responsibility of leading the team and I look forward to them continuing to do so in the upcoming campaign.”
