Leeds United name new club captain in change to last season's pecking order

Leeds United have named Ethan Ampadu as their new club captain, with Pascal Struijk and Ilan Meslier as vice-captains.

Liam Cooper was last season's captain, but has not taken up the offer of a new contract.

Cooper was a bit-part figure last season, and in the first half of the campaign, it was centre-back Struijk who wore the armband in his absence.

But when injury ended the Dutchman's season at Christmas, Ampadu led the side for the remainder of the campaign. Now the Wales international has been confirmed as the senior figure.

“Ethan, Pascal and Illan have all played such a big role in the team since I arrived last summer," said manager Daniel Farke.

“I believe with all three players we have a really strong leadership group, who are respected by everybody.