Leeds United need upgrade on Joel Piroe for Premier League, says Brian Deane

Joel Piroe won this season's Championship golden boot, but even so Brian Deane feels Leeds United will need a new striker to take on the Premier League in 2025-26.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dutchman Piroe finished the campaign with 19 league goals, but the step up in quality between the top divisions has grown bigger in recent years, and Deane feels the Whites will need more to survive in the top flight.

"They need a new striker, I’ve said it for years," said the Leeds-born forward, who scored 32 Premier League goals during his first, four-year spell at Elland Road. "We're dealing with the Premier League now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You need strikers that are going to cause the the opposition problems. They're going to have to contribute goals, but also be able to give the centre-backs a tough time. Anybody who's played the game at the top level will tell you the same thing.

"You can't get away from the fact that if you haven't got a team that causes the opposition a headache, then you're never going to win a game."

Until now, Piroe’s career has been split between the Championship – where he has also played for Swansea City – and his homeland, starting out at PSV Eindhoven and Sparta Rotterdam.

The 25-year-old scored 14 goals in his debut Elland Road season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Piroe’s style of play is more about dropping into midfield to link up the play than leading the line in the way Deane did in his pomp, not just for Leeds but England, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough amongst others.

GOLDEN BOOT: Leeds United's Joel Piroe was the Championship's top scorer (Image: Tony Johnson)

Back-up striker Mateo Joseph only scored three goals in the season just gone – the last of them on February 1 – and another injury-hit campaign meant Patrick Bamford failed to find the net.

Exciting talent Harry Gray made his debut as an 86th-minute substitute against Stoke City during the run-in, but is only 16.

It did not hold Leeds back, as they finished the 46-game campaign as the Championship’s top-scoring team with 95 – 24 more than next best Norwich City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deane also wants to see his old club strengthen in central midfield.

MARKSMAN: Brian Deane (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Ao Tanaka had an outstanding debut season alongside Ethan Ampadu, who can also operate at centre-back. They were supported by Ilia Gruev and loanee Joe Rothwell.

With the last six promoted sides all coming back down at the first attempt, it is clear even after winning the title with 100 points that Leeds will need to invest heavily to give themselves a fighting chance of bucking the trend, but Deane is reluctant to put a number on how much they need to spend in the summer.

"Putting a number on it is very difficult because you can spend £30m on a player, and that player might only be worth £10m in reality," pointed out the England international, speaking exclusively to The Yorkshire Post on behalf of BetSelect. "You can throw paint at a wall. It doesn't mean you're going to produce a Michelangelo.

"They need a strong spine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Your central midfield area needs to be able to compete, and your forwards need to be able to cause the opposition problems.

"The midfield is the backbone and the spine of your team, and it has to be able to compete because that's where everything emanates from. Leeds should focus on the forward position and central midfield to be competitive in the Premier League next season.