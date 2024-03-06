Leeds United not getting sidetracked by the maths of high-scoring Championship promotion race

Leicester City – who play Hull on Saturday – and Ipswich Town are setting such a ferocious pace that 76 points from 32 games is not enough to put Leeds United in the play-off places. Southampton had hoped to add to their 70 from 35 games on Wednesday, only for the visit of Preston North End to be called off because of a fire near the ground.

An average of 90 points and no more than 93 has sufficed to finish second in the last 10 seasons but at the current rate of progress the Saints will finish fourth with 92.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farke, whose side face Sheffield Wednesday in their fourth game in 10 days on Friday, is refusing to get sidetracked by that or wrapped up in targets.

"I was quite good at maths at school but as a manager I'm not interested in it any more," he said. "I'm not thinking about how many points this team could have or we could have.

"If I'm honest I want to win all 10 games. I'm never happy with just a draw because we go into every game to win it.

"It's perhaps not being realistic to end with 22 wins in row (or 21 and a draw). This never happens and I don't expect it to this season.

PROMOTION RIVALS: Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville and Axel Tuanzebe of Ipswich Town

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm quite sure if you have a points tally like 96 (by winning all home and drawing all away games) you will finish the season in a really good position.

"You never know what will happen. The last 10 games are the crunch period, especially when you face sides fighting at the other end.

"It's never easy and you always have to be spot on so we don't do too much maths, we just do our football work.

"For the supporters it's good fun to speculate, it's why we love to discuss football, but for me as a manager, it's not so much about maths, it's just about football."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The numbers in the league table are also deceptive when it comes to the Owls, 23rd yet behind only Leeds and 100 per cent Ipswich in the six-match form table.

Even without Ian Poveda – ineligible under the terms of his loan from Leeds – and with Barry Bannan a doubt, Farke will neither be taking them lightly nor fearing them.

"They are two sides in really good form," he said.

"We're in different positions in the table but you have to say if you are capable to win four in a row and five in the last six you are in really good form.

"Due to their slow start to the league they are still in a position where they have to fight against relegation but if you judge them just by form they are one of the most in-form teams at the moment and we are respectful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we also know we are also in brilliant shape for the last 11 games – 10 wins, one draw.

"I don't see one reason why we should travel in fear. We know the pitch is not that great and they will play pretty physical and aggressively, especially in their home games.