Leeds United team news ahead of Championship derby at Sheffield Wednesday

Daniel Farke expects to rotate his Leeds United XI for a fourth game in 10 days at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday, but there will be no changes to the group of players he is working with.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 6th Mar 2024, 17:14 GMT

The Owls have a doubt over Barry Bannan, who picked up a first-half injury in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle, and will be without Ian Poveda, ineligible under the terms of his loan, but Leeds emerged from their game against Stoke City with plenty of bumps and bruises, but nothing which should rule players out at Hillsborough.

By the same token, the likes of Jaden Anthony and Pascal Struijk are not expected to return.

"I expect more or less the same squad is available," said Farke. "There were a few knocks and hits but apart from this everyone came through without bigger problems."

DECISIONS: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke
DECISIONS: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke

Mateo Joseph impressed in a short cameo from the bench on Tuesday, going close to scoring twice six days after he found the net twice at Chelsea in the FA Cup.

"We believe in his potential and that it could also be an important player for us," he said.

"It's not easy when you've not scored in the Championship to say he is the go-to guy."

Struijk has not featured at all in his side unbeaten 2024 (in the league) thanks to an adductor injury but his manager is hopeful the centre-back might return after the international break.

Leeds have got Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall (home) to play before then.

