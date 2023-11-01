Leeds United pair Dan James and Cryscencio Summerville making striking improvements

The pace of Dan James being too much for opposition defences to live with is nothing particularly new. What has been striking from the Leeds United winger is his serenity in front of goal when he gets there.

Twice in the first half of Saturday's win over Huddersfield Town, James burst through at great speed, then calmly slotted past Lee Nicholls.

Twice Crysencio Summerville got the ball in the penalty area with a crowd in front of him and twinkled his toes until a small gap opened, then threaded the ball through it.

It is one area where both players have improved this season, and it takes some weight off Georginio Rutter, who is yet to make the breakthrough himself when it comes to being the ruthless finisher he needs to be with a club record £35m price tag to justify.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke will always tell you he was nothing special as a forward in his playing days spent in Germany's lower leagues, most often with SV Lippstadt.

But like many who never hit the heights as a player, the self-styled "slowest striker in western Europe" in his time is good at teaching others to be better than he was.

According to footystats.org, Summerville and James are having the best seasons of their Leeds careers when it comes to their ability to hit the target.

They reckon Wales international James was at his worst in his difficult loan spell at Fulham last season, where three out of every 10 shots hit the target. In his debut Elland Road campaign of 2021-22, it was 46.15 per cent. This season it is 52.94.

Three is a paltry return for a player of James’ talents, who has been used at centre-forward by Leeds, Wales and Manchester United in his time, but if he can recreate the finishing of the weekend, that should have shot up significantly by May.

Seven goals for club and country – for the Red Devils in 2020-21 and Swansea City two years earlier – is the personal mark for the Hull-born player to beat.

As a 22-year-old, Summerville's sample size is much smaller – last season was his first in Leeds' first team – but goals are arguably even more important for him.

Whilst the Dutchman might also be termed as a winger, the reality is he spends little time on the touchline, given the freedom to play as a second inside-forward alongside Joel Piroe. His compatriot is there to give him the best chance of scoring goals and although Summerville made both of James' against the Terriers, it is vital he weighs in heavily too.

Last season the statisticians say it was 50-50 whether Summerville shots hit or missed the target, this time around it is up to 57.4 per cent.

His six goals for the campaign is already two more in last season’s Premier League.

The key, says Farke, is work done at Thorp Arch.

"In terms of end product he has improved a lot from the start of the season," said Farke. "It's necessary for a young player to add goals and assists.