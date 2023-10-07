A third game in a week will have Football League managers scratching their heads.

Daniel Farke's main conundrum will come if Sam Byram does not feel ready for a third 90-minute shift when Bristol City visit Leeds United in the Championship on Saturday.

With Jamie Shackleton out with a shoulder injury and Junior Firpo a knee problem, Pascal Struijk could play left-back, but Farke hinted in his press conference he would rather find a more creative solution than shift a foundation stone of his team.

Patrick Bamford's cameo against Queens Park Rangers made a strong case to start but Georginio Rutter created Leeds’ goal.

Dan James also impressed from the bench, and the Whites have enough good wingers to release Helder Costa on Friday. With Willy Gnonto missing, a rolled ankle which makes Jaiden Anthony "50-50" could dodge a decision.

Centre-back Liam Cooper took a midweek break and although Joe Rodon got a clattering, "He's a warrior, Welsh, no problem at all."

One decision looks set in stone.

Joel Piroe's role has been subject of much debate, more than his manager Farke would like, over whether rather than playing in the hole, he ought to lead the forward line.

LATE ARRIVAL: Joel Piroe has scored four Leeds United goals from deep

On Friday Farke gave an answer of Bielsa-esque proportions as to why Piroe will stay at 10. This – edited for length, but uninterrupted – was it:

"I'm a big believer to always play players in their best position. But this means if we talk about Georginio Rutter, Patrick Bamford, Joel Piroe, Mateo Joseph, Joseph Gelhardt, just one can be on the pitch.

"I like to have two or three on the pitch because we need goals. We were lacking goals in the past from deeper midfield and wider positions.

"Your best position differs a little between clubs. Joel played many games for Swansea as striker but also behind a quick, mobile striker.

TRACK RECORD: Daniel Farke twice led Norwich City to the Championship title

"At Swansea he was the main man and every pass has to go into him. Here there are some other proper players who are fed with passes.

"Swansea play proper football but at times in away games they were sitting a bit deeper and were a bit more reluctant (to attack).

"Some of Joel’s qualities would tempt me to play him as the lone striker. His finishing is world-class. I'm struggling to find even in this country players who are better. If he has the ball close to the box you can go to the halfway line because that's where the next touch is.

"But because we are Leeds United we want the ball every moment so we need players to lead the intensity of the pressing; because we are often dominant against teams parking the bus we need a striker who stretches the opponent with running in behind, with smart movements.

INTENSITY: Patrick Bamford plays the role of centre-forward differently to Joel Piroe

"I wouldn't label his pressing qualities as the best in this league.

"Patrick Bamford or Georginio Rutter are always pressing with intensity or running in behind. Joel's not lightning quick and mobile like Speedy Gonzalez.

"Quite often at Swansea he liked to drop, there were quick players on the wing and he arrived late into the box with instinctive finishes.

"If we asked our lone striker always to drop, to link the play, to play the ball out, I would definitely play Joel as a striker but if our striker has to fulfill some other tasks he's not always the perfect solution.

"It's not healthy if after every great game we're singing the song of Joel Piroe and every time he doesn't score we're saying he's in the wrong position.

"I'm not here to win the golden boot, just to be successful as a club. Swansea played Joel up front and didn't win the title or get promoted.

"Joel Piroe has four goals in seven games. If he carries on with this average, happy days, he will finish with even more goals than at Swansea.

"I was a striker. I started my coaching career with a smaller German club (Lippstadt). I moved to Borussia Dortumund under-21s and (in total) five seasons in a row my striker won the golden boot.

"I moved to England and we signed a young guy, Teemu Pukki. People were saying he was a free transfer, he can't be great, he was horrendous at Celtic. He won the Championship golden boot twice.

"At Borussia Monchengladbach we didn't have one striker so I converted Marcus Thuram. He played in the World Cup final for France and scored (13 club) goals (that season)."When it comes to strikers I know my business, I know what I have to do. And when it comes to winning this league, I know my business.

"Keep speculating, giving opinions and asking pundits but do me a favour and leave my boys alone to just score goals for us."