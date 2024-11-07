Ao Tanaka has been shorlisted as the Championship's player of the month and Daniel Farke as the manager after Leeds United shrugged off two major injuries as September turned to October.

Joe Rothwell could equally have been a contender for the player award but it is his Japanese team-mate who has got the nod after the pair formed a brilliant partnership when the first-choice pair of Ethan Amapdu and Ilia Gruev suffered major injuries in consecutive games which could easily have derailed the Whites.

Instead, Tanaka was instrumental in an unbeaten October, curbing his natural attacking instincts to play as a holding midfielder with a keen eye for goal.

Previously a bit-part player, he did not miss a minute all month.

Farke’s calmness in the face of losing Ampadu and Gruev was important, as was his refusal to go overboard when Illan Meslier’s error cost them victory at Sunderland in the last game before the international break.

Stoke City's Tom Cannon, Rubin Colwill of Cardiff City and September's winner, Norwich City midfielder Borja Sainz, have also been shortlisted as player of the month, and Farke is up against former Leeds and Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom – now at Preston North End – as well as Sunderland’s Regis Le Bris and Cardiff City interim manager Omer Riza.