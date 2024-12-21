Leeds United produced a show of force to round off the year at Elland Road with a 4-0 win over Oxford United.

Illan Meslier – successfully avoided frostbite 6

Jayden Bogle – very good finish and an important goal to boot 7

Joe Rodon – played some nice passes 6

Ethan Ampadu – scraped off the rust on his first start since his injury, playing at centre-back 6

Sam Byram – on top form enjoying himself going forward before taking a well-deserved early breather 8

Ao Tanaka – only his finishing from distance let him down, not for the first time 7

ENERGY: Leeds United winger Dan James

Joe Rothwell – showed good energy in midfield 6

Dan James – his goal did not have the expected effect but he remained a bundle of energy even when his team were making hard work of it 8

Brenden Aaronson – added to the catalogue of eye-catching goals and had an assist too 7

Manor Solomon – coming into his best form after a disrupted start 8

FUN: Sam Byram

Joel Piroe – anonymous for large parts of the game but came up with a lovely assist 6

Substitutes:

Largie Ramazani (for Solomon, 74) – kept up the standards but missed two good chances 6

Mateo Joseph (for Piroe, 74) – no chances for him 5

Willy Gnonto (for Aaronson, 74) – lively in a rare appearance in the hole 5

Isaac Schmidt (for Byram, 77) – trusted at left-back, unusually 5

Josuha Guilavogui (for Rothwell, 83) – N/A