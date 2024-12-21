Leeds United player ratings after 4-0 win loaded towards attacking players but one defender joins the party
The victory was a bit of a slow burner, but once Jayden Bogle rounded off an excellent move to put his side 2-0 up, Leeds oozed attacking quality.
Illan Meslier – successfully avoided frostbite 6
Jayden Bogle – very good finish and an important goal to boot 7
Joe Rodon – played some nice passes 6
Ethan Ampadu – scraped off the rust on his first start since his injury, playing at centre-back 6
Sam Byram – on top form enjoying himself going forward before taking a well-deserved early breather 8
Ao Tanaka – only his finishing from distance let him down, not for the first time 7
Joe Rothwell – showed good energy in midfield 6
Dan James – his goal did not have the expected effect but he remained a bundle of energy even when his team were making hard work of it 8
Brenden Aaronson – added to the catalogue of eye-catching goals and had an assist too 7
Manor Solomon – coming into his best form after a disrupted start 8
Joel Piroe – anonymous for large parts of the game but came up with a lovely assist 6
Substitutes:
Largie Ramazani (for Solomon, 74) – kept up the standards but missed two good chances 6
Mateo Joseph (for Piroe, 74) – no chances for him 5
Willy Gnonto (for Aaronson, 74) – lively in a rare appearance in the hole 5
Isaac Schmidt (for Byram, 77) – trusted at left-back, unusually 5
Josuha Guilavogui (for Rothwell, 83) – N/A
Not used: Struijk, Bamford, Darlow, Chambers.
