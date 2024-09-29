Leeds United player ratings as attacking duo catch the eye in 3-0 win
The Whites pinned their visitors in at Elland Road and were in complete control of the game throughout as they recorded a comfortable 3-0 win.
Illan Meslier – nothing to do until a wonderful save in stoppage time 7
Jayden Bogle – scored his first goal in Leeds United colours whilst contributing to a clean sheet 7
Joe Rodon – picked up a booking 6
Pascal Struijk – headed over at the corner but little to do defensively 6
Junior Firpo – laid on the chance for Willy Gnonto to open the scoring 7
Ilia Gruev – played some very good passes 7
Ethan Ampadu – was playing well before jarring his knee in an excellent block tackle 6
Willy Gnonto – his goal set the ball rolling in an excellent individual performance 8
Brenden Aaronson – always looking for the incisive through-ball 7
Largie Ramazani – an excellent performance from the new winger, who popped up left, right and centre causing problems and forced a good first-half save after some lovely chest control 8
Mateo Joseph – tidy without finding the net 7
Substitutes:
Ao Tanaka (for Ampadu, 40) – shame he was restricted to holding the midfield but did everything tidily and played a lovely pass to trigger the third goal 7
Joel Piroe (for Ramazani, 70) – third goal in four games – you cannot say fairer than that from a substitute striker 7
Isaac Schmidt (for Gnonto, 82) – came on as a right winger N/A
Sam Byram (for Firpo, 82) – N/A
Joe Rothwell (for Joseph, 82) – N/A
Not used: Rothwell, Bamford, Byram, Darlow, Gelhardt, Schmidt, Debayo.
