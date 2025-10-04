Leeds United player ratings: Centre-backs sum up the mixed bag of marks
Tottenham Hotspur’s greater clinical edge carried the day in a 2-1 win with Leeds paying the price for having a few players just below the levels they have set themselves, and others not quite ruthless enough when it mattered.
Karl Darlow – an important save from Mathys Tel at the end of the first half, beaten by two deflections either side 7
Jayden Bogle – far from terrible, but not at his best either 6
Joe Rodon – clearly in the right mood to take on his former club, he headed against a post from a tight angle 8
Pascal Struijk – his closing down made Darlow's job harder for both goals 5
Gabriel Gudmundsson – beaten too easily for the second goal, he was not at the levels he has set for far in his Leeds career 5
Sean Longstaff – all energy in midfield, but unable to hit the target with his shots 7
Ethan Ampadu – made to sweat on a yellow/red card VAR decision but the right call was made on an afternoon where the skipper showed aggression before dropping into a back three late on 7
Anton Stach – some good moments but it was not a surprise to see him substituted 6
Brenden Aaronson – worked hard, gave the ball away cheaply a couple of times – standard Aaronson 6
Dominic Calvert-Lewin – a great targetman, as shown by his part in the goal, but not the great finisher his team could do with as well 6
Noah Okafor – scored a goal and generally enjoyed himself running at players in the first half but quieter in the second 7
Substitutes:
Ao Tanaka (for Stach, 67) – immediately gave something extra to the midfield with his passing 7
Jack Harrison (for Aaronson, 67) – worked hard and made a nuisance of himself 6
Lukas Nmecha (for Gudmundsson, 79) – did not have a chance to judge him on 5
Joel Piroe (for Okafor, 79) – forced an excellent save in stoppage time 7
James Justin (for Bogle, 89) – N/A
Not used: Bijol, Meslier, Bornauw, Gruev.