Leeds United player ratings: Clear choice for man of the match as far too many disappoint at Burnley
To look just at the statistics you might think the Whites were unfortunate to run out 2-0 winners but very few visiting players performed to their true ability, as shown by the ratings.
Karl Darlow – his poor kick started the woe, with Burnley opening the scoring from the throw-in 5
Jayden Bogle – cleared the crossbar with an absolute sitter on a day when he was well below his usual standards 5
Joe Rodon – defended pretty solidly 6
Pascal Struijk – his place must be starting to come under pressure and giving the ball away cheaply in the build-up to the second goal did not help 5
Gabriel Gudmundsson – by far and away Leeds' best player on the day 8
Sean Longstaff – did okay, including making a very good chance for Jack Harrison 6
Ethan Ampadu – struggled to impose himself on the game 6
Anton Stach – lost his man for the opening goal and put in an all-round performance which made his substitution no surprise 5
Brenden Aaronson – given a really good chance to equalise, he allowed Maritn Dubravka to save 5
Dominic Calvert-Lewin – dominant in the air as usual, his only real opportunity was a half-chance he put over with an overhead bicycle kick 7
Jack Harrison – deserved credit for creating Aaronson's chance but should have done better with his second-half volley 6
Substitutes:
Daniel James (for Aaronson, 66) – his crossing caused problems, but he was limited in how long he could play for 6
Lukas Nmecha (for Harrison, 66) – created Bogle's tap-in but missed chances too 5
Joel Piroe (for Stach, 73) – glanced a header so wide it nearly went out for a throw-in then stabbed another off target 4
Ao Tanaka (for Ampadu, 81) – why so late? N/A
Not used: Perri, Bijol, Bornauw, Justin, Gruev.