Leeds United player ratings: Clear choice for man of the match as far too many disappoint at Burnley

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 18th Oct 2025, 17:29 BST
Leeds United paid the price of a performance that was well below par at Burnley on Saturday.

To look just at the statistics you might think the Whites were unfortunate to run out 2-0 winners but very few visiting players performed to their true ability, as shown by the ratings.

Karl Darlow – his poor kick started the woe, with Burnley opening the scoring from the throw-in 5

Jayden Bogle – cleared the crossbar with an absolute sitter on a day when he was well below his usual standards 5

Joe Rodon – defended pretty solidly 6

Pascal Struijk – his place must be starting to come under pressure and giving the ball away cheaply in the build-up to the second goal did not help 5

Gabriel Gudmundsson – by far and away Leeds' best player on the day 8

Sean Longstaff – did okay, including making a very good chance for Jack Harrison 6

TOP MAN: Leeds United left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson, being held off by Jacob Bruun Larsen (Image: Molly Darlington/Getty Images)
TOP MAN: Leeds United left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson, being held off by Jacob Bruun Larsen (Image: Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Ethan Ampadu – struggled to impose himself on the game 6

Anton Stach – lost his man for the opening goal and put in an all-round performance which made his substitution no surprise 5

Brenden Aaronson – given a really good chance to equalise, he allowed Maritn Dubravka to save 5

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – dominant in the air as usual, his only real opportunity was a half-chance he put over with an overhead bicycle kick 7

MUCH OF A MUCHNESS; Gabriel Gudmundsson apart, no one stood out for Leeds United at Burnley (Image: Molly Darlington/Getty Images)
MUCH OF A MUCHNESS; Gabriel Gudmundsson apart, no one stood out for Leeds United at Burnley (Image: Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Jack Harrison – deserved credit for creating Aaronson's chance but should have done better with his second-half volley 6

Substitutes:

Daniel James (for Aaronson, 66) – his crossing caused problems, but he was limited in how long he could play for 6

Lukas Nmecha (for Harrison, 66) – created Bogle's tap-in but missed chances too 5

Joel Piroe (for Stach, 73) – glanced a header so wide it nearly went out for a throw-in then stabbed another off target 4

Ao Tanaka (for Ampadu, 81) – why so late? N/A

Not used: Perri, Bijol, Bornauw, Justin, Gruev.

