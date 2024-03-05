Leeds United player ratings: 'Crucial goal', 'good saves' and 'lively without scoring' - Whites do enough
The Whites were far from at their best but managed to get the job done.
Illan Meslier – made some good saves to preserve the point 7
Conor Roberts – lively going forward on his first Championship start for the club 7
Joe Rodon – the usual strong performance 7
Ethan Ampadu – more than just a defender, he has a good passing range and enjoys carrying the ball out 7
Sam Byram – decent down the left 6
Ilia Gruev – better in the first half than the second, when his passing dropped off a touch 6
Glen Kamara – not at his best 6
Dan James – scored the crucial goal, might have had a late second when one on one 7
Georginio Rutter – another who did not hit the heights, but made the goal nevertheless 7
Crysencio Summerville – lively without scoring 7
Patrick Bamford – could not take his chance 6
Substitutes:
Mateo Joseph (for Rutter, 71) – an exciting cameo which could have brought two goals 6
Joel Piroe (for Bamford, 71) – played one really good through-ball to Summerville 6
Willy Gnonto (for Summerville, 79) – unable to make much impact 5
Archie Gray (for Kamara, 87) – put himself about well in his short spell on the pitch 5
Junior Firpo (for Byram, 87) – N/A
Not used: Cresswell, Cooper, Darlow, Gelhardt.
