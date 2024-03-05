Leeds United player ratings: 'Crucial goal', 'good saves' and 'lively without scoring' - Whites do enough

Leeds United did enough to take a 1-0 win from their home game with Stoke City.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 5th Mar 2024, 22:22 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 22:39 GMT

The Whites were far from at their best but managed to get the job done.

Illan Meslier – made some good saves to preserve the point 7

Conor Roberts – lively going forward on his first Championship start for the club 7

Joe Rodon – the usual strong performance 7

Ethan Ampadu – more than just a defender, he has a good passing range and enjoys carrying the ball out 7

Sam Byram – decent down the left 6

Ilia Gruev – better in the first half than the second, when his passing dropped off a touch 6

BRIGHT CAMEO: Leeds United's Mateo JosephBRIGHT CAMEO: Leeds United's Mateo Joseph
BRIGHT CAMEO: Leeds United's Mateo Joseph

Glen Kamara – not at his best 6

Dan James – scored the crucial goal, might have had a late second when one on one 7

Georginio Rutter – another who did not hit the heights, but made the goal nevertheless 7

Crysencio Summerville – lively without scoring 7

Patrick Bamford – could not take his chance 6

Substitutes:

Mateo Joseph (for Rutter, 71) – an exciting cameo which could have brought two goals 6

Joel Piroe (for Bamford, 71) – played one really good through-ball to Summerville 6

Willy Gnonto (for Summerville, 79) – unable to make much impact 5

Archie Gray (for Kamara, 87) – put himself about well in his short spell on the pitch 5

Junior Firpo (for Byram, 87) – N/A

Not used: Cresswell, Cooper, Darlow, Gelhardt.

