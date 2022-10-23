Few players emerged with much credit as the Whites were beaten 3-2.

Illan Meslier – made a big one-on-one save but only after conceding a soft goal 6

Luke Ayling – like Meslier, he made some good interventions, but was partly at fault for two goals 5

GOAL: Crysencio Summerville

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robin Koch – an outstanding goal-line clearance. Had a couple of moments where he was looking for a pass and nothing was on 7

Liam Cooper – defended stoutly 6

Pascal Struijk – worked hard but made Leeds look more solid for his return 6

Marc Roca – did brilliantly to deny Harrison Reed a goal but little influence on the ball 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Greenwood – after a bright start, he was unable to impact the game 5

Jack Harrison – very quiet on the right 5

Brenden Aaronson – one lovely pass to send Patrick Bamford through but Leeds needed more 6

Luis Sinisterra – Leeds' chief attacking threat until taking a knock late in the first half 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodrigo – scored a much-needed goal for himself, but was still replaced in the search for another 6

Substitutes – Crysencio Summerville (for Sinisterra, 64) – glaring lack of a final ball before scoring his first senior goal for the club 6

Patrick Bamford (for Rodrigo, 64) – had a one-on-one chance, blew a one-on-one chance 4

Mateusz Klich (for Greenwood, 76) – unable to have much influence 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Gelhardt (for Struijk, 84) – an assist for Summerville's goal 6