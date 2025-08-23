Leeds United player ratings: Fours, fives and sixes as Premier League new boys are run ragged
Arsenal are a formidable team who have reinforced heavily in the summer, and the gap in quality between the two sides was enormous as the Gunners ran out 5-0 winners.
Few if any Leeds players covered themselves in glory, as reflected by the player ratings.
Lucas Perri – his short kicking was poor and risky and he did not put up much resistance to the goals 5
Jayden Bogle – an early booking when played into trouble by Perri did not help 5
Joe Rodon – Jurrien Timber got between him and Pascal Struijk for the opening goal 6
Pascal Struijk – weak for Viktor Gyokeres' first goal, and Timber's second 4
Gabriel Gudmundsson – given a hard time by Timber, Bukayo Saka and Max Dowman 5
Anton Stach – a real "welcome to the Premier League" for the German midfielder, capped by conceding a late penalty 4
Ilia Gruev – gave the ball away for the killer second goal, and never convinced as the over-worked holding midfielder 5
Ao Tanaka – struggled in the midfield battle 6
Daniel James – unable to take advantage of rare counter-attack chances 6
Joel Piroe – in games where chances are going to be very scarce, a striker who does not offer much in all-round play is a risk 5
Willy Gnonto – hard very little to work with 6
Substitutes:
Sean Longstaff (for Tanaka, 58) – provided energy at least 5
Lukas Nmecha (for Piroe, 58) – little chance to shine, even on for so long 5
Noah Okafor (for James, 66) – Leeds debut 5
Brenden Aaronson (for Gnonto, 66) – came on as a right winger, which looks likely to be his position this season 5
Sam Byram (for Bogle, 83) – N/A
Not used: Bijol, Harrison, Bornauw, Darlow.