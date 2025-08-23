Leeds United player ratings: Fours, fives and sixes as Premier League new boys are run ragged

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 23rd Aug 2025, 19:58 BST
Leeds United were utterly outclassed in their first away game back in the Premier League.

Arsenal are a formidable team who have reinforced heavily in the summer, and the gap in quality between the two sides was enormous as the Gunners ran out 5-0 winners.

Few if any Leeds players covered themselves in glory, as reflected by the player ratings.

Lucas Perri – his short kicking was poor and risky and he did not put up much resistance to the goals 5

Jayden Bogle – an early booking when played into trouble by Perri did not help 5

Joe Rodon – Jurrien Timber got between him and Pascal Struijk for the opening goal 6

Pascal Struijk – weak for Viktor Gyokeres' first goal, and Timber's second 4

Gabriel Gudmundsson – given a hard time by Timber, Bukayo Saka and Max Dowman 5

WEAK: Pascal Struijk (Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Anton Stach – a real "welcome to the Premier League" for the German midfielder, capped by conceding a late penalty 4

Ilia Gruev – gave the ball away for the killer second goal, and never convinced as the over-worked holding midfielder 5

Ao Tanaka – struggled in the midfield battle 6

Daniel James – unable to take advantage of rare counter-attack chances 6

TOUGH LESSON: Leeds United midfielder Anton Stach (Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Joel Piroe – in games where chances are going to be very scarce, a striker who does not offer much in all-round play is a risk 5

Willy Gnonto – hard very little to work with 6

Substitutes:

Sean Longstaff (for Tanaka, 58) – provided energy at least 5

Lukas Nmecha (for Piroe, 58) – little chance to shine, even on for so long 5

Noah Okafor (for James, 66) – Leeds debut 5

Brenden Aaronson (for Gnonto, 66) – came on as a right winger, which looks likely to be his position this season 5

Sam Byram (for Bogle, 83) – N/A

Not used: Bijol, Harrison, Bornauw, Darlow.

