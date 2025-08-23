Leeds United player ratings: Fours, fives and sixes as Premier League new boys are run ragged

Leeds United were utterly outclassed in their first away game back in the Premier League.

Few if any Leeds players covered themselves in glory, as reflected by the player ratings.

Lucas Perri – his short kicking was poor and risky and he did not put up much resistance to the goals 5

Jayden Bogle – an early booking when played into trouble by Perri did not help 5

Joe Rodon – Jurrien Timber got between him and Pascal Struijk for the opening goal 6

Pascal Struijk – weak for Viktor Gyokeres' first goal, and Timber's second 4

Gabriel Gudmundsson – given a hard time by Timber, Bukayo Saka and Max Dowman 5

Anton Stach – a real "welcome to the Premier League" for the German midfielder, capped by conceding a late penalty 4

Ilia Gruev – gave the ball away for the killer second goal, and never convinced as the over-worked holding midfielder 5

Ao Tanaka – struggled in the midfield battle 6

Daniel James – unable to take advantage of rare counter-attack chances 6

Joel Piroe – in games where chances are going to be very scarce, a striker who does not offer much in all-round play is a risk 5

Willy Gnonto – hard very little to work with 6

Substitutes:

Sean Longstaff (for Tanaka, 58) – provided energy at least 5

Lukas Nmecha (for Piroe, 58) – little chance to shine, even on for so long 5

Noah Okafor (for James, 66) – Leeds debut 5

Brenden Aaronson (for Gnonto, 66) – came on as a right winger, which looks likely to be his position this season 5

Sam Byram (for Bogle, 83) – N/A