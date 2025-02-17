Leeds United player ratings: From poor set-piece deliveries to the 25-minute cameos which made the difference

Leeds United snatched victory over Sunderland in the most dramatic fashion on Monday.

Until then it had been a frustrating game where Leeds exerted huge control, without working Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson enough.

Illan Meslier – made a massive double save in only the second minute 8

Jayden Bogle – as so often recently, he was Leeds' best player 9

Joe Rodon – at his best defensively 8

Ethan Ampadu – weak for Wilson Isidor's goal 5

Junior Firpo – worked hard in both directions 7

CELEBRATIONS: Leeds United players enjoy their moment with the Elland Road crowd (Image: Bruce Rollinson)

Ilia Gruev – poor set-piece deliveries 5

Ao Tanaka – passed an intercepted well as usual 7

Daniel James – combined well with Bogle to give Sunderland's left-hand side a hard time 7

Brenden Aaronson – no shortage of hard work as normal but light on end product 6

HEAD BOY: Pascal Struijk draws Leeds United level (Image: Bruce Rollinson)

Manor Solomon – took an early knock and was less effective than usual 6

Joel Piroe – the shape of the game made him a fleeting presence 6

Substitutes:

Pascal Struijk (for Tanaka, 71) – the two-goal hero 8

Joe Rothwell (for Gruev, 71) – equally important for the two deliveries Struijk headed in 8

Mateo Joseph (for Piroe, 76) – kept up the energy 6

Largie Ramazani (for Solomon, 76) – got himself involved in the game and its running battles 6

Sam Byram (for Firpo, 90+3) – N/A