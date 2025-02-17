Leeds United player ratings: From poor set-piece deliveries to the 25-minute cameos which made the difference
One-nil down after 77 minutes, they won it 2-1, with both goals scored and made by substitutes, Pascal Struijk's winner coming in the sixth added minute.
Until then it had been a frustrating game where Leeds exerted huge control, without working Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson enough.
Illan Meslier – made a massive double save in only the second minute 8
Jayden Bogle – as so often recently, he was Leeds' best player 9
Joe Rodon – at his best defensively 8
Ethan Ampadu – weak for Wilson Isidor's goal 5
Junior Firpo – worked hard in both directions 7
Ilia Gruev – poor set-piece deliveries 5
Ao Tanaka – passed an intercepted well as usual 7
Daniel James – combined well with Bogle to give Sunderland's left-hand side a hard time 7
Brenden Aaronson – no shortage of hard work as normal but light on end product 6
Manor Solomon – took an early knock and was less effective than usual 6
Joel Piroe – the shape of the game made him a fleeting presence 6
Substitutes:
Pascal Struijk (for Tanaka, 71) – the two-goal hero 8
Joe Rothwell (for Gruev, 71) – equally important for the two deliveries Struijk headed in 8
Mateo Joseph (for Piroe, 76) – kept up the energy 6
Largie Ramazani (for Solomon, 76) – got himself involved in the game and its running battles 6
Sam Byram (for Firpo, 90+3) – N/A
Not used: Guilavogui, Darlow, Gnonto, Schmidt.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.