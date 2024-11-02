Leeds United player ratings from the man who should have brought a book to the debutant who nearly scored

Leeds United wiped the floor with Plymouth Argyle, even after dropping down the gears in the second half.

The Pilgrims did not have a shot all game as Leeds completely controlled it, blowing their opponents away inside 40 minutes.

Not surprisingly, then, there are plenty of high marks for the attacking players.

Illan Meslier – must be wishing he had brought a book 6

Sam Byram – ignored pleas to shoot to make the opening goal 7

Joe Rodon – like Meslier, there was little for him to do 6

Pascal Struijk – tried to get involved at times but not a day for centre-backs 6

Junior Firpo – got forward well in the first half in particular 6

STAR PERFORMER: Leeds United's Daniel James

Ao Tanaka – his wonky shooting was the Japanese international's only real failing but it did make Joel Piroe's goal 7

Joe Rothwell – another commanding midfield performance 8

Daniel James – a constant threat down the right and the goal Leeds needed to burst the dam 9

Brenden Aaronson – a good poacher's goal amongst the clever passes 8

Willy Gnonto – tried his luck from distance a few times 7

Joel Piroe – another goal in a quality centre-forward's performance 8

Substitutes:

Manor Solomon (for James, 66) – came on when the game had already wound down 5

Mateo Joseph (for Aaronson, 66) – ditto 5

Josuha Guilavogui (for Rothwell, 75) – his ever touch was ole-ed early on- to his mild embarrassment – and he had a header saved at the death 6

Sam Chambers (for Gnonto, 75) – one of three Leeds debutants from the bench 6

Charlie Crew (for Piroe, 86) – almost got a debut goal, but for Daniel Grimshaw's tip-over 6.