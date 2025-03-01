Leeds United player ratings from the ragged to the amazing

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 1st Mar 2025, 15:56 BST
Leeds United were not at their best in a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion.

Stellar performances were thin on the ground, but the Whites were still able to avoid defeat against opponents who came to Elland Road with a refreshingly positive mindset.

Illan Meslier – a couple of breakdowns in communication with Joe Rodon but beaten by a very well-measured header 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jayden Bogle – good going forward and an important intervention defensively in the first half 7

Joe Rodon – amazing late tackle when he fell over 7

Pascal Struijk – not at his sharpest 6

Junior Firpo – attacked well and scored another great header but looked a bit weary at times tracking back, not surprisingly with the work he gets through 7

Joe Rothwell – a bit ragged in his passing at times 6

WORKED BOTH WAYS: Leeds United's Jayden Bogle (left) contributed at both ends of the field (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)WORKED BOTH WAYS: Leeds United's Jayden Bogle (left) contributed at both ends of the field (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)
WORKED BOTH WAYS: Leeds United's Jayden Bogle (left) contributed at both ends of the field (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Ao Tanaka – as above 6

Daniel James – a great cross for Firpo's goal and a good chance in stoppage time 7

Brenden Aaronson – anonymous 5

Manor Solomon – found good spaces to receive the ball but like the team as a whole, could not kill things off 6

GOAL: Leeds United's Junior Firpo (third left) scores (Image:: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)GOAL: Leeds United's Junior Firpo (third left) scores (Image:: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)
GOAL: Leeds United's Junior Firpo (third left) scores (Image:: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Joel Piroe – pretty quiet 6

Substitutes:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mateo Joseph (for Aaronson, 72) – hit the crossbar in a lively cameo 6

Willy Gnonto (for Solomon, 79) – unable to make a late impact 5

Not used: Ramazani, Guilavogui, Byram, Darlow, Schmidt, Gruev, Debayo.

Related topics:Illan MeslierElland RoadPascal Struijk

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice