Leeds United player ratings from the ragged to the amazing
Stellar performances were thin on the ground, but the Whites were still able to avoid defeat against opponents who came to Elland Road with a refreshingly positive mindset.
Illan Meslier – a couple of breakdowns in communication with Joe Rodon but beaten by a very well-measured header 6
Jayden Bogle – good going forward and an important intervention defensively in the first half 7
Joe Rodon – amazing late tackle when he fell over 7
Pascal Struijk – not at his sharpest 6
Junior Firpo – attacked well and scored another great header but looked a bit weary at times tracking back, not surprisingly with the work he gets through 7
Joe Rothwell – a bit ragged in his passing at times 6
Ao Tanaka – as above 6
Daniel James – a great cross for Firpo's goal and a good chance in stoppage time 7
Brenden Aaronson – anonymous 5
Manor Solomon – found good spaces to receive the ball but like the team as a whole, could not kill things off 6
Joel Piroe – pretty quiet 6
Substitutes:
Mateo Joseph (for Aaronson, 72) – hit the crossbar in a lively cameo 6
Willy Gnonto (for Solomon, 79) – unable to make a late impact 5
Not used: Ramazani, Guilavogui, Byram, Darlow, Schmidt, Gruev, Debayo.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.