Leeds United Player Ratings - Low marks all round as Whites surrender top-flight status without a fight

Few players emerged with any credit during a lamentably weak final-day defeat on a day when they needed to beat Spurs to have any hope of staying in the Premier League.
Joel Robles – no protection 6
Luke Ayling – the effort was there but not much else 5
Rasmus Kristensen – gave the ball away like he was terrified and too weak for Lucas Moura's goal 3
Liam Cooper – found wanting in his first appearance under Sam Alaardyce 4
Max Wober – a poor display from a player who had looked a good January signing, but whose confidence collapsed in the final weeks 4
Pascal Struijk – his weak defending at left-back two minutes in set the tone 3
Adam Forshaw – led what little fight there was 7
Robin Koch – got into a couple of good goalscoring positions only to put his headers off target 5
Weston McKennie – booed off and subjected to chants about his weight when he came off 4
Jack Harrison – scored, showed fight and was one of the few not booed by the fans 7
Rodrigo – minimal impact from a player carrying an injury 6
Substitutes:
Junior Firpo (for Wober, 59) – spoke volumes that Struijk was preferred at left-back but he came on 4
Brenden Aaronson (for Struijk, 59) – has had a disappointing debut season 4
Georginio Rutter (for McKennie, 59) – one of Leeds's best players on the day having been cold-shouldered for so long 6
Willy Gnonto (for Harrison, 88) – N/A.
Not used: Meslier, Roca, Mullen, Greenwood, Summerville.