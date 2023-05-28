All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Leeds United Player Ratings - Low marks all round as Whites surrender top-flight status without a fight

Leeds United dropped out of the Premier League with a whimper, losing 4-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspur.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 28th May 2023, 19:36 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 21:08 BST

Few players emerged with any credit during a lamentably weak final-day defeat on a day when they needed to beat Spurs to have any hope of staying in the Premier League.

Joel Robles – no protection 6

Luke Ayling – the effort was there but not much else 5

EFFORT: But Adam Forshaw (foreground) could not drag any of his Leeds United team-mates with himEFFORT: But Adam Forshaw (foreground) could not drag any of his Leeds United team-mates with him
Rasmus Kristensen – gave the ball away like he was terrified and too weak for Lucas Moura's goal 3

Liam Cooper – found wanting in his first appearance under Sam Alaardyce 4

Max Wober – a poor display from a player who had looked a good January signing, but whose confidence collapsed in the final weeks 4

Pascal Struijk – his weak defending at left-back two minutes in set the tone 3

Adam Forshaw – led what little fight there was 7

Robin Koch – got into a couple of good goalscoring positions only to put his headers off target 5

Weston McKennie – booed off and subjected to chants about his weight when he came off 4

Jack Harrison – scored, showed fight and was one of the few not booed by the fans 7

Rodrigo – minimal impact from a player carrying an injury 6

Substitutes:

Junior Firpo (for Wober, 59) – spoke volumes that Struijk was preferred at left-back but he came on 4

Brenden Aaronson (for Struijk, 59) – has had a disappointing debut season 4

Georginio Rutter (for McKennie, 59) – one of Leeds's best players on the day having been cold-shouldered for so long 6

Willy Gnonto (for Harrison, 88) – N/A.

Not used: Meslier, Roca, Mullen, Greenwood, Summerville.

