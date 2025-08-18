Leeds United player ratings: Nine for debutant in high-quality display
Here is how the Whites players rated.
Lucas Perri – only had one save to make, but a second-half punch stamped his authority 7
Jayden Bogle – subdued in a game he was touch-and-go for fitness-wise 6
Joe Rodon – dealt with what was thrown at him, which was not much 6
Pascal Struijk – see above 6
Gabriel Gudmundsson – outstanding debut which added a lot to Leeds in attack 9
Anton Stach – won the penalty in the highlight of a very bright midfield performance 7
Ethan Ampadu – very impressive before succumbing to a nasty-looking ankle injury he held at bay for a while 8
Ao Tanaka – the ovation he got as he came off late on spoke volumes for his performance 8
Joel Piroe – not much to work with, but he was unable to break the deadlock 6
Willy Gnonto – a good performance against the club who were keen to sign him in summers gone by 7
Substitutes:
Brenden Aaronson (for Gnonto, 67) – came on out wide 5
Ilia Gruev (for Ampadu, 78) – kept things solid in midfield after twice thinking he was coming on, only to be told Ampadu would soldier on 5
Jack Harrison (for James, 78) – booed on after a mixed reception as he warmed up, but he brought something to the left wing 6
Lukas Nmecha (for Piroe, 78) – an excellent penalty to win the game 7
Sean Longstaff (for Tanaka, 90+3) – N/A
Not used: Ramazani, Bornauw, Byram, Darlow.