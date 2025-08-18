Leeds United player ratings: Nine for debutant in high-quality display

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 18th Aug 2025, 22:23 BST
Leeds United returned to the Premier League with a 1-0 win more impressive than the scoreline suggested.

Their experienced top-flight visitors were never really in the contest.

Here is how the Whites players rated.

Lucas Perri – only had one save to make, but a second-half punch stamped his authority 7

Jayden Bogle – subdued in a game he was touch-and-go for fitness-wise 6

Joe Rodon – dealt with what was thrown at him, which was not much 6

Pascal Struijk – see above 6

Gabriel Gudmundsson – outstanding debut which added a lot to Leeds in attack 9

MATCH WINNER: Lukas Nmecha (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)
MATCH WINNER: Lukas Nmecha (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Anton Stach – won the penalty in the highlight of a very bright midfield performance 7

Ethan Ampadu – very impressive before succumbing to a nasty-looking ankle injury he held at bay for a while 8

Ao Tanaka – the ovation he got as he came off late on spoke volumes for his performance 8

Joel Piroe – not much to work with, but he was unable to break the deadlock 6

OUTSTANDING: Gabriel Gudmundsson (right) (Image: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)
OUTSTANDING: Gabriel Gudmundsson (right) (Image: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)

Willy Gnonto – a good performance against the club who were keen to sign him in summers gone by 7

Substitutes:

Brenden Aaronson (for Gnonto, 67) – came on out wide 5

Ilia Gruev (for Ampadu, 78) – kept things solid in midfield after twice thinking he was coming on, only to be told Ampadu would soldier on 5

Jack Harrison (for James, 78) – booed on after a mixed reception as he warmed up, but he brought something to the left wing 6

Lukas Nmecha (for Piroe, 78) – an excellent penalty to win the game 7

Sean Longstaff (for Tanaka, 90+3) – N/A

Not used: Ramazani, Bornauw, Byram, Darlow.

