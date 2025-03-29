Leeds United player ratings on a day of heroes and villains in 2-2 draw with Swansea City
It was a game of heroes and villains for the home team, who went through the full range of emotions.
Illan Meslier – actually did a lot of good, but the two errors he made cost his side two goals and two points 5
Jayden Bogle – got forward well, as usual, and crossed for the very early goal 7
Joe Rodon – clumsy challenge led to Swansea City's penalty 6
Pascal Struijk – looked like the save he forced at an 86th-minute corner was going to lead to another late win 7
Sam Byram – a good performance standing in for Junior Firpo, he got forward well 7
Joe Rothwell – a good performance and he delivered the corner which led to Willy Gnonto's goal 7
Ethan Ampadu – has a habit of coming back quickly from injury, but rusty 5
Daniel James – energetic and dangerous without finding the net 7
Brenden Aaronson – scored inside a minute and was a threat throughout 7
Manor Solomon – off colour 6
Joel Piroe – forced a decent save on the volley 6
Substitutes:
Ao Tanaka (for Ampadu, 58) – improved things in midfield but punished for a sloppy late pass 5
Junior Firpo (for Byram, 72) – brought new energy down the left 5
Mateo Joseph (for Aaronson, 72) – his control let him down for the equaliser 4
Largie Ramazani (for Solomon, 72) – showed flashes without being able to make anything of them 6
Willy Gnonto (for James, 85) – thought he had scored a dramatic winner 7
Not used: Guilavogui, Schmidt, Darlow, Gruev.
