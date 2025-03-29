Leeds United were on the wrong end of a late goal as they were held to a 2-2 draw with Swansea City.

Illan Meslier – actually did a lot of good, but the two errors he made cost his side two goals and two points 5

Jayden Bogle – got forward well, as usual, and crossed for the very early goal 7

Joe Rodon – clumsy challenge led to Swansea City's penalty 6

Pascal Struijk – looked like the save he forced at an 86th-minute corner was going to lead to another late win 7

Sam Byram – a good performance standing in for Junior Firpo, he got forward well 7

Joe Rothwell – a good performance and he delivered the corner which led to Willy Gnonto's goal 7

LATE GOAL: Leeds United's Willy Gnonto celebrates (Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Ethan Ampadu – has a habit of coming back quickly from injury, but rusty 5

Daniel James – energetic and dangerous without finding the net 7

Brenden Aaronson – scored inside a minute and was a threat throughout 7

Manor Solomon – off colour 6

HERO AND VILLAIN: Goalkeeper Illan Meslier at full-time (Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Joel Piroe – forced a decent save on the volley 6

Substitutes:

Ao Tanaka (for Ampadu, 58) – improved things in midfield but punished for a sloppy late pass 5

Junior Firpo (for Byram, 72) – brought new energy down the left 5

Mateo Joseph (for Aaronson, 72) – his control let him down for the equaliser 4

Largie Ramazani (for Solomon, 72) – showed flashes without being able to make anything of them 6

Willy Gnonto (for James, 85) – thought he had scored a dramatic winner 7