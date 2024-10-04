Leeds United player ratings on a night when one howler changed everything
The visitors were leading in time added to added time when a terrible mistake by Illan Meslier cost them a victory.
Illan Meslier – a brilliant first-half save and a part in Leeds' second goal but his howler in the seventh added minute framed everything 4
Jayden Bogle – got forward to good effect 7
Joe Rodon – throwing in clumsy moments every game this season 6
Pascal Struijk – a solid defensive performance 7
Junior Firpo – calm finish after a one-two with Willy Gnonto 7
Ao Tanaka – got closer to Jobe Bellingham in the second half and passed the ball well 7
Joe Rothwell – his long-range passing was a treat 8
Willy Gnonto – two assists from a player on top of his game 8
Brenden Aaronson – worked hard without dazzling 6
Largie Ramazani – got in good positions without the finish, and protected the ball well in the build up to Leeds' second goal 7
Joel Piroe – scored the sort of goal he was drafted in for, and won a long ball help create Firpo's 7
Substitutes:
Mateo Joseph (for Piroe, 77) – largely had to watch the game from a distance when he came on 5
Isaac Schmidt (for Ramazani, 90+2) – lovely through-ball to Aaronson in his very short time on the field 6
Sam Byram (for Firpo, 90+3) – N/A.
Not used: Bamford, Darlow, Gelhardt, Debayo, Chambers, Crew.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.