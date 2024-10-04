Leeds United player ratings on a night when one howler changed everything

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 4th Oct 2024, 22:59 GMT
Leeds United claimed a creditable 2-2 draw at Championship leaders Sunderland, but it felt like a heart-breaker.

The visitors were leading in time added to added time when a terrible mistake by Illan Meslier cost them a victory.

Illan Meslier – a brilliant first-half save and a part in Leeds' second goal but his howler in the seventh added minute framed everything 4

Jayden Bogle – got forward to good effect 7

Joe Rodon – throwing in clumsy moments every game this season 6

Pascal Struijk – a solid defensive performance 7

Junior Firpo – calm finish after a one-two with Willy Gnonto 7

Ao Tanaka – got closer to Jobe Bellingham in the second half and passed the ball well 7

STRIKER'S INSTINCTS: Leeds United's Joel Piroe
STRIKER'S INSTINCTS: Leeds United's Joel Piroe

Joe Rothwell – his long-range passing was a treat 8

Willy Gnonto – two assists from a player on top of his game 8

Brenden Aaronson – worked hard without dazzling 6

Largie Ramazani – got in good positions without the finish, and protected the ball well in the build up to Leeds' second goal 7

Joel Piroe – scored the sort of goal he was drafted in for, and won a long ball help create Firpo's 7

Substitutes:

Mateo Joseph (for Piroe, 77) – largely had to watch the game from a distance when he came on 5

Isaac Schmidt (for Ramazani, 90+2) – lovely through-ball to Aaronson in his very short time on the field 6

Sam Byram (for Firpo, 90+3) – N/A.

Not used: Bamford, Darlow, Gelhardt, Debayo, Chambers, Crew.

