Leeds United player ratings: One player outstanding as others not at their best

Leeds United chalked off an important win against West Ham United, if not an impressive one.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucas Perri – some of his handling was not the best in wet conditions, but he made a good reaction to deny Lucas Paqueta from one 7

Jayden Bogle – did a good rather than a spectacular job 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Rodon – a good defensive performance capped off by a headed goal 8

Jaka Bijol – one big tackle on Callum Wilson was the highlight of his Premier League debut 7

Gabriel Gudmundsson – went off with a problem in his back/hip which Leeds will hope is not too serious 6

Sean Longstaff – similar story to Bogle 6

INSURANCE MEN: Goalscorer Joe Rodon and recalled goalkeeper Lucas Perri (Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Ethan Ampadu – Ao Tanaka's involvement freed him up to get forward but it highlighted his shortcomings, losing Mateus Fernandes for the goal was a rare misstep defensively 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ao Tanaka – lacks Anton Stach's muscle but all hustle and bustle until he tired in the second half 7

Brenden Aaronson – was this his best performance for Leeds? A goal and a shot against the crossbar 9

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – did not hold the ball up as effectively as usual 6

GOAL: Brenden Aaronson with the decisive moment in an excellent individual performance (Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Noah Okafor – dangerous in the fist half, it was a pity he did not reappear for the second 7

Substitutes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Justin (for Gudmundsson, 44) – solid enough defensively without giving the attacking threat Gudmundsson does – that may have been down to the pattern of the game, though 6

Jack Harrison (for Okafor, HT) – as at Burnley, he wasted a good chance to score 5

Ilia Gruev (for Tanaka, 72) – played his part in keeping West Ham at arm's length – until the 90th minute 5

Daniel James (for Aaronson, 86) – N/A