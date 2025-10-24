Leeds United player ratings: One player outstanding as others not at their best
The Whites certainly did enough to deserve three points, but the visitors made them work hard for it in a second half largely spent under the cosh.
Lucas Perri – some of his handling was not the best in wet conditions, but he made a good reaction to deny Lucas Paqueta from one 7
Jayden Bogle – did a good rather than a spectacular job 6
Joe Rodon – a good defensive performance capped off by a headed goal 8
Jaka Bijol – one big tackle on Callum Wilson was the highlight of his Premier League debut 7
Gabriel Gudmundsson – went off with a problem in his back/hip which Leeds will hope is not too serious 6
Sean Longstaff – similar story to Bogle 6
Ethan Ampadu – Ao Tanaka's involvement freed him up to get forward but it highlighted his shortcomings, losing Mateus Fernandes for the goal was a rare misstep defensively 6
Ao Tanaka – lacks Anton Stach's muscle but all hustle and bustle until he tired in the second half 7
Brenden Aaronson – was this his best performance for Leeds? A goal and a shot against the crossbar 9
Dominic Calvert-Lewin – did not hold the ball up as effectively as usual 6
Noah Okafor – dangerous in the fist half, it was a pity he did not reappear for the second 7
Substitutes:
James Justin (for Gudmundsson, 44) – solid enough defensively without giving the attacking threat Gudmundsson does – that may have been down to the pattern of the game, though 6
Jack Harrison (for Okafor, HT) – as at Burnley, he wasted a good chance to score 5
Ilia Gruev (for Tanaka, 72) – played his part in keeping West Ham at arm's length – until the 90th minute 5
Daniel James (for Aaronson, 86) – N/A
Lukas Nmecha (for Calvert-Lewin, 86) – N/A