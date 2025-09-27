Leeds United player ratings: One stellar 9 and several 7s on a day when Whites should have beaten Bournemouth but didn't
Darlow: Would would have been expecting to be busier. 7
Bogle: Should have been happy with his afternoon. Contributed to a strong team display. 7
Rodon: Thumping header to level it up. Strong. 8
Struijk: Overcame a bit of early edginess. 7
Gudmundsson: Did well enough against Adil. Industry going forward too. 7
Stach: Not as influential as last weekend. Grew into game. 7
Ampadu: Not as his imposing best in first half, more on message after. But switched off following late free kick. 7
Longstaff: Set up leveller and scored a stunning goal. Super afternoon, stellar all-round midfield performance. 9
Aaronson: Graveyard shift in helping Bogle out with Semenyo in first half. Expended a ton of energy and was involved in some key chances. 8
Calvert-Lewin: Missed a trio of very good first-half chances. He should have certainly tucked away the first and third. In terms of leading the line, he was pretty good and took real responsibility. 7
Okafor: Slow start, but came into it more and started to put his hand up. Involved in the build-up to the second. 7
Substitutes: Harrison (Okafor 67) 8.
Tanaka (Aaronson 87).
Nmecha (Calvert-Lewin 92).
Not used: Meslier, James, Piroe, Bijol, Justin, Gruev.