HERE are the Leeds United player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s Premier League home game against Bournemouth at Elland Road.

Darlow: Would would have been expecting to be busier. 7

Bogle: Should have been happy with his afternoon. Contributed to a strong team display. 7

Rodon: Thumping header to level it up. Strong. 8

Leeds United's Sean Longstaff (centre) celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Bournemouth with team mate Gabriel Gudmundsson, during the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Struijk: Overcame a bit of early edginess. 7

Gudmundsson: Did well enough against Adil. Industry going forward too. 7

Stach: Not as influential as last weekend. Grew into game. 7

Ampadu: Not as his imposing best in first half, more on message after. But switched off following late free kick. 7

Leeds United's Dominic Calvert-Lewin (left) and Bournemouth's Bafode Diakite during the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Longstaff: Set up leveller and scored a stunning goal. Super afternoon, stellar all-round midfield performance. 9

Aaronson: Graveyard shift in helping Bogle out with Semenyo in first half. Expended a ton of energy and was involved in some key chances. 8

Calvert-Lewin: Missed a trio of very good first-half chances. He should have certainly tucked away the first and third. In terms of leading the line, he was pretty good and took real responsibility. 7

Okafor: Slow start, but came into it more and started to put his hand up. Involved in the build-up to the second. 7

Substitutes: Harrison (Okafor 67) 8.

Tanaka (Aaronson 87).

Nmecha (Calvert-Lewin 92).