Leeds United player ratings: 'Outstanding showing' and a moment of sloppiness from scoring higher

Leeds United claimed a dramatic win from a seven-goal game at Swansea City.

Illan Meslier – only made one save and conceded two goals he might have done better with 5

Jayden Bogle – got forward well but too often lacked the end product to make the most of it 6

Joe Rodon – a typically solid and unflashy defensive performance 7

Pascal Struijk – not one of his best games, although it was his ball that released Sam Byram for Manor Solomon's second goal 6

Sam Byram – like Bogle, his end product was sometimes missing but not when Solomon needed it after the defender's well-timed run 6

Ao Tanaka – only his sloppiness for the first goal of the game stopped him scoring higher as he shielded the back four and produced some wonderful passes, including for Manor Solomon’s first goal 8

Joe Rothwell – another top central midfield showing from the makeshift pairing 7

Daniel James – made three goals against his old club, who struggled to live with his pace in an outstanding showing 9

Brenden Aaronson – worked hard without hitting the high notes 7

Manor Solomon – his overall game was not the best but as David Coleman used to say, goals pay the rent 7

Joel Piroe – denied a goal by Ben Cabango's unfortunate invovlement, the game was largely played around rather than through him 6

Substitutes:

Willy Gnonto (for Solomon, 74) – such a calm finish for a man who was going through a dry spell in front of goal 7

Mateo Joseph (for Piroe, 74) – unable to take a late chance when the goalkeeper rushed out 5

Josuha Guilavogui (for Rothwell, 83) – N/A

Max Wober (for Byram, 83) – N/A

James Debayo (for James, 90+4) – Leeds debut N/A