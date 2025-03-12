Leeds United player ratings: Some key 7/10s as hosts return to Championship summit against Millwall with substance as opposed to style
Meslier: Little to do. 6
Bogle: Showed what brings to the team at times. 6.
Rodon: Restored order after some brief early sloppiness. 6
Struijk: Steady at the back. 6
Firpo: Not as bucaneering as he has been, but still handy. Involved in second. 7
Tanaka: Sealed the deal with a beauty. 7
Rothwell: Recalled to the side and needed no second invitation to drive Leeds on early on. Bit more sloppy later. 7
James: Managed to trouble Millwall at times. 6
Aaronson: Eager, bright and busy in spells. 6
Solomon: Lively and dangerous. Clipped the post after going solo in second half. 7
Piroe: Moments of class and silk. More than just goals. 7
Substitutes: Byram (Bogle 86).
Greuv (Rothwell 87).
Ramazani (James 91).
Joseph (Piroe 91).
Not used: Darlow, Guilavogui, Debayo, Chambers.