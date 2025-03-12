Leeds United player ratings: Some key 7/10s as hosts return to Championship summit against Millwall with substance as opposed to style

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 12th Mar 2025, 21:42 BST
Updated 13th Mar 2025, 00:10 BST
HERE are the Leeds United player ratings from Wednesday night’s Championship home game against Millwall at Elland Road.

Meslier: Little to do. 6

Bogle: Showed what brings to the team at times. 6.

Rodon: Restored order after some brief early sloppiness. 6

Leeds United's Manor Solomon crosses as Millwall's Wes Harding closes in. Photo: Tony Johnson.placeholder image
Leeds United's Manor Solomon crosses as Millwall's Wes Harding closes in. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Struijk: Steady at the back. 6

Firpo: Not as bucaneering as he has been, but still handy. Involved in second. 7

Tanaka: Sealed the deal with a beauty. 7

Rothwell: Recalled to the side and needed no second invitation to drive Leeds on early on. Bit more sloppy later. 7

Leeds United's Joe Rothwell brings the ball away from Millwall's Luke Cundle. Photo: Tony Johnson.placeholder image
Leeds United's Joe Rothwell brings the ball away from Millwall's Luke Cundle. Photo: Tony Johnson.

James: Managed to trouble Millwall at times. 6

Aaronson: Eager, bright and busy in spells. 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Solomon: Lively and dangerous. Clipped the post after going solo in second half. 7

Piroe: Moments of class and silk. More than just goals. 7

Substitutes: Byram (Bogle 86).

Greuv (Rothwell 87).

Ramazani (James 91).

Joseph (Piroe 91).

Not used: Darlow, Guilavogui, Debayo, Chambers.

Related topics:MillwallElland Road
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice