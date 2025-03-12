Leeds United player ratings: Some key 7/10s as hosts return to Championship summit against Millwall with substance as opposed to style

HERE are the Leeds United player ratings from Wednesday night’s Championship home game against Millwall at Elland Road.

Meslier: Little to do. 6

Bogle: Showed what brings to the team at times. 6.

Rodon: Restored order after some brief early sloppiness. 6

Leeds United's Manor Solomon crosses as Millwall's Wes Harding closes in. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Struijk: Steady at the back. 6

Firpo: Not as bucaneering as he has been, but still handy. Involved in second. 7

Tanaka: Sealed the deal with a beauty. 7

Rothwell: Recalled to the side and needed no second invitation to drive Leeds on early on. Bit more sloppy later. 7

Leeds United's Joe Rothwell brings the ball away from Millwall's Luke Cundle. Photo: Tony Johnson.

James: Managed to trouble Millwall at times. 6

Aaronson: Eager, bright and busy in spells. 6

Solomon: Lively and dangerous. Clipped the post after going solo in second half. 7

Piroe: Moments of class and silk. More than just goals. 7

Substitutes: Byram (Bogle 86).

Greuv (Rothwell 87).

Ramazani (James 91).

Joseph (Piroe 91).