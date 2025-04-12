Leeds United player ratings: Two nines with only the ruthlessness lacking in crucial win

Leeds United moved five points clear of third place with a 2-1 win over Preston North End.

The Whites were much more dominant than the scoreline suggested but their failure to get a third goal kept the game on the edge right to the end.

Karl Darlow – after plenty of reassuring stuff, he punched the ball in his D, leading to a nervous late free-kick 7

Jayden Bogle – scored a goal and got forward to good effect throughout 9

Joe Rodon – steady performance from the centre-back, though the game was mainly played at the opposite end 7

Ethan Ampadu – a late slip could have been costly but otherwise a similar story to his centre-back partner 6

Junior Firpo – stood off for the the opening goal but got forward to good effect 6

Ilia Gruev – the solid midfield presence Leeds needed 7

Ao Tanaka – not at his sparkling best and took an early knock, but still helped Leeds to control the midfield 6

Willy Gnonto – played well on the right but like all the forward players, guilty of not taking his chances 7

Brenden Aaronson – full of energy as always, but not always the end product. Missed a first-half sitter 6

Manor Solomon – back to his best after disappointing the previous week 9

Joel Piroe – chances kept falling to him but he kept missing 6

Substitutes:

Patrick Bamford (for Gnonto, 80) – N/A

Isaac Schmidt (for Aaronson, 80) – N/A

Sam Byram (for Solomon, 90+5) – N/A