Leeds United plot fresh double raid, Midfielder wants Elland Road move

But as far as baptisms of fire go this time around, they don’t come much hotter than a trip to face bitter rivals Manchester United.

Marcelo Bielsa's side were beaten 6-2 in a breathless affair at Old Trafford last year, and the hope will be that Leeds can put in a much better display in this season’s opener.

Mateusz Klich is optimistic about their chances, especially with the suggestion that supporters will be in the stands for the heated showdown on August 14th.

“I remember the last time we played there, it wasn’t a really good game,” said Klich, speaking to BBC Radio Leeds.

“But it’s a good game to start. It’s the Premier League there are no easy games to play.

“I think a very important part is that fans are back in the stadium and this is going to make this game even bigger.

“I just can’t wait to see Old Trafford filled with the fans and especially with our fans because our away fans are unbelievably good.

“At the Euros it wasn’t full but we had fans in the stadium which was a bit weird to play with the fans in the stadium but good.

"I missed the two last games of the season. They let me go so I couldn’t play with the fans in the Premier League yet so I can’t wait.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Palace enter Hughes race Crystal Palace have joined Aston Villa and Newcastle United in the race to sign Watford midfielder Will Hughes this summer. (football.london) (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Photo: Richard Heathcote Buy photo

2. Toon ready to spend big on Willock Newcastle United would consider exhausting their resources to sign Joe Willock this summer, but only if he’s available for £20m. (The Athletic) (Photo by Matthew Childs - Pool/Getty Images) Photo: Pool Buy photo

3. Brighton still keen on Nunez Brighton are still 'in pursuit' of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, despite having failed with an opening offer. (O Jogo) (Photo by LUKA GONZALES/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: LUKA GONZALES Buy photo

4. Man United eye Haaland swoop Manchester United believe Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s new long-term deal improves their chances of landing Erllng Haaland - next summer. (Daily Star) (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images) Photo: Fran Santiago Buy photo