Leeds United plot fresh double raid, Midfielder wants Elland Road move
Leeds United had a tricky return to life in the Premier League when they came up against defending champions Liverpool last August.
But as far as baptisms of fire go this time around, they don’t come much hotter than a trip to face bitter rivals Manchester United.
Marcelo Bielsa's side were beaten 6-2 in a breathless affair at Old Trafford last year, and the hope will be that Leeds can put in a much better display in this season’s opener.
Mateusz Klich is optimistic about their chances, especially with the suggestion that supporters will be in the stands for the heated showdown on August 14th.
“I remember the last time we played there, it wasn’t a really good game,” said Klich, speaking to BBC Radio Leeds.
“But it’s a good game to start. It’s the Premier League there are no easy games to play.
“I think a very important part is that fans are back in the stadium and this is going to make this game even bigger.
“I just can’t wait to see Old Trafford filled with the fans and especially with our fans because our away fans are unbelievably good.
“At the Euros it wasn’t full but we had fans in the stadium which was a bit weird to play with the fans in the stadium but good.
"I missed the two last games of the season. They let me go so I couldn’t play with the fans in the Premier League yet so I can’t wait.”
We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below...