Leeds United plot raid for big-money ex-Borussia Dortmund striker, Man Utd eye ex-Spurs star
Leeds United are busy behind the scenes gearing up for the summer transfer window, and there's already been a host of quality players linked with a move to Elland Road since last season came to a close.
The Whites enjoyed an excellent return to the Premier League last season, refusing to compromise over their attractive style of football despite the quality of their opponents and securing a comfortable top half finish.
Leeds will hope to strengthen their squad further, and will be confident of attracting further stars to the club after demonstrating their ability to thrive in the top tier once again.
Meanwhile, Leeds defender Diego Llorente has been reflecting on his impressive first season at the club, and revealed: “It was a big adaptation for me, obviously changing country for the first time, I was now faced with a different language, different sets of circumstances when I trained and a new league
“At first it was particularly hard and obviously the injuries made that adaptation process even more difficult, but in general I’m very happy and I think I adapted quite well once I managed to get those injuries behind me.
“I knew it wouldn’t be too difficult to adapt to this style of play, because it was similar to the style of my previous team, but I think the Premier league is more physical than La Liga and you could say that that was what made it difficult for me at first.
“However, I had the belief of my coach and my team-mates and that helped me a lot.”
