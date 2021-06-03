Leeds United plot raid for big-money ex-Borussia Dortmund striker, Man Utd eye ex-Spurs star

The Whites enjoyed an excellent return to the Premier League last season, refusing to compromise over their attractive style of football despite the quality of their opponents and securing a comfortable top half finish.

Leeds will hope to strengthen their squad further, and will be confident of attracting further stars to the club after demonstrating their ability to thrive in the top tier once again.

Meanwhile, Leeds defender Diego Llorente has been reflecting on his impressive first season at the club, and revealed: “It was a big adaptation for me, obviously changing country for the first time, I was now faced with a different language, different sets of circumstances when I trained and a new league

“At first it was particularly hard and obviously the injuries made that adaptation process even more difficult, but in general I’m very happy and I think I adapted quite well once I managed to get those injuries behind me.

“I knew it wouldn’t be too difficult to adapt to this style of play, because it was similar to the style of my previous team, but I think the Premier league is more physical than La Liga and you could say that that was what made it difficult for me at first.

“However, I had the belief of my coach and my team-mates and that helped me a lot.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United and the rest of the Premier League, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues:

1. Reds ready new deal for Adrian Liverpool look set to hand backup goalkeeper Adrian a new contract, as they look to fend off interest from his former club Real Betis. The 34-year-old has plied his trade in England since 2013, when he completed a move to West Ham. (Daily Mail) Photo: Shaun Botterill Buy photo

2. Foxes keeping tabs on Tah Leicester City have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, who could be sold for less than his £30m asking price. He's been capped on 13 occasions for Germany. (BILD) Photo: INA FASSBENDER Buy photo

3. Blues dealt Lukaku blow Chelsea's hopes of re-signing former player Romelu Lukaku look to have taken a blow, after the player pledged his future to his current club Inter. He played a key role in their title-winning campaign under Antonio Conte last season. (Football Italia) Photo: Mattia Ozbot Buy photo

4. Benteke lands new Palace deal Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has committed his future to the club, after signing a new two-year deal. The Belgium international enjoyed a return to form last season, netting on ten occasions for the Eagles. (Club website) Photo: Justin Setterfield Buy photo