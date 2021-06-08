Leeds United plot raid for £25m-rated defender, Huddersfield Town keen on Wolves outcast
Leeds United are set for a hectic few months over the summer, as they look to bolster their squad when the transfer window opens as well as keeping hold of a number of their key players.
The Whites enjoyed an excellent 2020/21 season, and will be looking to push on with the addition of some extra quality when the next campaign gets underway in August.
Meanwhile, Euro 2020 is just days away from getting underway, and Leeds' star midfielder Kalvin Phillips will be hoping to get some game time for England after making the final cut for Gareth Southgate's squad.
Speaking ahead of the tournament, Whites forward Tyler Roberts, who will feature for Wales, gave the lowdown on his teammate, and said: “Obviously Kal is with England now and he has stepped up a lot.
“If I had a CDM I want him to play like that, so for me I would be starting him in any team really. I think he’s definitely shown what he is about this season and he has upped his game and stuff so it’s there for him. He could easily start in the Euros.”
Elsewhere, down in the Championship, Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town and Hull City are all gearing up for next season, and they'll be looking to find the right signings to take them up a level in the 2021/22 season in the notoriously competitive second tier.
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and a number of other sides from Yorkshire and beyond, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to the Euros and summer transfer window continues: