Leeds United plot raid for £25m-rated defender, Huddersfield Town keen on Wolves outcast

The Whites enjoyed an excellent 2020/21 season, and will be looking to push on with the addition of some extra quality when the next campaign gets underway in August.

Meanwhile, Euro 2020 is just days away from getting underway, and Leeds' star midfielder Kalvin Phillips will be hoping to get some game time for England after making the final cut for Gareth Southgate's squad.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Whites forward Tyler Roberts, who will feature for Wales, gave the lowdown on his teammate, and said: “Obviously Kal is with England now and he has stepped up a lot.

“If I had a CDM I want him to play like that, so for me I would be starting him in any team really. I think he’s definitely shown what he is about this season and he has upped his game and stuff so it’s there for him. He could easily start in the Euros.”

Elsewhere, down in the Championship, Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town and Hull City are all gearing up for next season, and they'll be looking to find the right signings to take them up a level in the 2021/22 season in the notoriously competitive second tier.

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and a number of other sides from Yorkshire and beyond, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to the Euros and summer transfer window continues:

1. Carroll set to leave QPR QPR midfielder Tom Carroll is set to leave the club, after failing to agree a new contract. The 29-year-old signed a one-year-deal last summer, but is said to be unhappy with the terms offered by the Hoops to keep him at the club. (West London Sport) Photo: Alex Davidson Buy photo

2. Posh join Campbell race Peterborough United, Millwall and Fulham are the latest sides to be linked with a move for Motherwell star Alan Campbell. The ex-Scotland U21 international is expected to leave his club in pursuit of a new challenge this summer. (Football Insider) Photo: Ian MacNicol Buy photo

3. Tigers snap up Moncur Hull City have completed the signing of midfielder George Moncur, following his release from Luton Town. The 27-year-old made 20 appearances for the Hatters last season, playing an important role in their push for a 12th place finish. (Club website) Photo: Alex Burstow Buy photo

4. Bees ace heads back to Denmark Wing-back Henrik Dalsgaard has left Brentford to return to his native Denmark, after being snapped up by FC Midtjylland. The move comes after spending four seasons with the Bees, which culminated in promotion to the Premier League. (Club website) Photo: Catherine Ivill Buy photo