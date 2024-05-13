Leeds United praise police for quick response as charge is made over post-semi-final assault on fan

Leeds United have thanked Norfolk Police for their swift response after one man was charged and a second bailed after a Whites fan was assaulted after Sunday's Championship play-off semi-final first leg against Norwich City.

The two men were arrested following Sunday's 0-0 draw when a Leeds supporter in his 60s reported being punched outside the ground.

There were initial reports that the fan may have been slashed but the police have since confirmed the bleeding he suffered was caused by an object – which they have stressed was not a knife – being thrown and cutting his chin.

The victim was seen by paramedics at the scene and did not require further medical treatment.

BIG GAME: Leeds United and Norwich City played out a Championship play-off semi-final first leg in front of a sold-out Carrow Road on Sunday

A man aged in his late teens was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault, grievous bodily harm and a public order offence. After questioning, he was released on bail to appear at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre on July 13.

Graham Riches, 50, of Dyer Close, Horsford, Norwich, was arrested and charged with assaulting an emergency worker, common assault and possession of Class A drugs. He has been bailed to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on June 7.

Leeds welcomed the swiftness of the response, mindful that the two sides are due to meet again at Elland Road for Thursday's second leg, where a place at Wembley is at stake for the winners. The side that comes out on top in the play-off final will win promotion to the Premier League.

Southampton and West Bromwich Albion also drew their semi-final first leg in the west Midlands.