Leeds United praised for ‘seizing moment’ in Premier League survival battle

The Whites came from behind to draw 1-1 with Brighton and Hove Albion thanks to Pascal Struijk’s stoppage-time header.

With Burnley and Everton losing, it moved Leeds out of the Premier League relegation zone and guaranteed whatever happens in their rivals’ games in hand on Thursday, they will be in with a chance of avoiding demotion at Brentford on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although Brighton manager Graham Potter agreed a draw was a fair result, Leeds had to show great character to achieve it having been totally outplayed for half an hour.

Leeds United's head coach Jesse Marsch at full-time of the Brighton game. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“The last thing I said was that we need to make some adjustments but we can have no doubts and push,” said Marsch of his half-time team-talk. “They did that really well and emptied their tanks and invested so much to get that point – which could wind up being massive.

“We seized our moment and put ourselves into a great position for the last match.

“The chance that Joffy (Joe Gelhardt) has that hits Coops (Liam Cooper) in the face (at a second-minute corner) is a little bit of how we feel right now. We fight for everything and nothing comes easy.”

Burnley, who have 34 points, are at Aston Villa on Thursday and host Newcastle United on Sunday. Everton, one ahead of Leeds on 36, play Crystal Palace at home and Everton away.