Leeds United will welcome Champions League opposition to Elland Road as part of their preparations for a return to the Premier League.

Top-level clubs increasingly like to host a high-profile friendly towards the end of their pre-season, and Leeds have been able to secure one against one of the leading sides in Spain.

Villarreal are due in Yorkshire for a Saturday 3pm fixture on August 2, two weeks before the start of the new top-flight season.

With one game to go in La Liga, the Spanish side will finish fourth or fifth, which either way will guarantee them Champions League qualification.

STAR NAME: Nicolas Pepe of Villarreal (Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

It is only the second friendly confirmed for Daniel Farke's side this summer.

They will face Manchester United, who have not qualified for European competition next summer, in Stockholm on July 19.

They are also expected to go on a pre-season training camp in Germany.

This will be the second time Leeds and Villarreal have met in pre-season, after a 2-2 draw at York City's Community Stadium in 2022.

They have never met competitively.

Marcelino Garcia Toral’s have ended the season strongly, with five straight wins going into their final match at home to struggling Sevilla on Sunday.

Their star names include former Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe, ex-Newcastle United and Leicester City forward Ayoze Perez and former Real Madrid defender Raul Albiol.

With the La Liga season due to start on the same weekend as the Premier League, they should provide the calibre of opposition Daniel Farke needs as his team gets ready to step up a level after two years in the Championship.