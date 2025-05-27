Leeds United pre-season: Whites will head to Ireland for third prestige friendly of summer
It is the third friendly Whites have announced as they build up for a return to the Premier League, and all three are prestige games against big European names.
In addition to Manchester United and Villarreal, they have announced they will face Serie A giants Milan on neutral territory.
The sides have met competitively three times, with one win, one defeat and most recently a draw each. Drawn together in the 2000-01 Champions League, Lee Bowyer's 89th-minute winner saw Leeds to victory at Elland Road, before a draw in the San Siro which included a Dominic Matteo goal still sung about to this day.
Milan won the 1973 European Cup WInners' Cup final against Don Revie's team.
Playing in Dublin will allow Leeds to connect up with their Irish fanbase, nine years after they last visited the Irish capital.
And with the game at 3pm on August 9 - the weekend before the new Premier League season starts - it will be important preparation too.
Leeds United managing director Robbie Evans added: "We are delighted to head to Dublin to play a prestigious opponent in a world-class venue," said Leeds managing director Robbie Evans. "We have a fantastic following across Ireland, with many supporters regularly making the commute to Elland Road.
"AC Milan as an opponent will not only be wonderful for our supporters but will be an excellent final preparation for re-entry into the challenge of Premier League football."
Under coach Sergio Conceicao, Milan missed out on European qualification this season, finishing eighth in Serie A.
Former Chelsea player Christian Pulisic top-scored for them with 11 league goals, and is one of a number of former Premier League players at the club, including England internationals Tammy Abrahams and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, plys former Tottenham Hotspur defender Emerson Royal.
France's first-choice goalkeeper Mike Maignan and his compatriot Theo Hernandez, a substitute in the last World Cup final, plus Portgual winger Rafael Leao.
Sheffielder Kyle Walker and Chelsea's Joao Felix were both on loan at the San Siro last season.
Leeds play Manchester United in Stockholm on July 19, and host Villarreal on August 2.
Season ticket holders and members will be sent an email with an exclusive pre-sale link to purchase tickets for the Milan game. General sale will commence on Thursday at 10am. Ticket prices start at €35 for adults and €20 for under-16s (booking fees apply), and they can be bought via Ticketmaster.
