Leeds United pre-season: Whites will head to Ireland for third prestige friendly of summer

Leeds United will face AC Milan in Dublin in what could be their final match of pre-season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the third friendly Whites have announced as they build up for a return to the Premier League, and all three are prestige games against big European names.

In addition to Manchester United and Villarreal, they have announced they will face Serie A giants Milan on neutral territory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sides have met competitively three times, with one win, one defeat and most recently a draw each. Drawn together in the 2000-01 Champions League, Lee Bowyer's 89th-minute winner saw Leeds to victory at Elland Road, before a draw in the San Siro which included a Dominic Matteo goal still sung about to this day.

Milan won the 1973 European Cup WInners' Cup final against Don Revie's team.

Playing in Dublin will allow Leeds to connect up with their Irish fanbase, nine years after they last visited the Irish capital.

And with the game at 3pm on August 9 - the weekend before the new Premier League season starts - it will be important preparation too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United managing director Robbie Evans added: "We are delighted to head to Dublin to play a prestigious opponent in a world-class venue," said Leeds managing director Robbie Evans. "We have a fantastic following across Ireland, with many supporters regularly making the commute to Elland Road.

MILAN MEMORIES: Dominic Matteo famously scored for Leeds United against AC Milan in 2000 (Image: Gary M. Prior/ALLSPORT)

"AC Milan as an opponent will not only be wonderful for our supporters but will be an excellent final preparation for re-entry into the challenge of Premier League football."

Under coach Sergio Conceicao, Milan missed out on European qualification this season, finishing eighth in Serie A.

Former Chelsea player Christian Pulisic top-scored for them with 11 league goals, and is one of a number of former Premier League players at the club, including England internationals Tammy Abrahams and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, plys former Tottenham Hotspur defender Emerson Royal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

France's first-choice goalkeeper Mike Maignan and his compatriot Theo Hernandez, a substitute in the last World Cup final, plus Portgual winger Rafael Leao.

ON LOAN: Manchester City's Kyle Walker saw the season out at AC Milan (Image: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Sheffielder Kyle Walker and Chelsea's Joao Felix were both on loan at the San Siro last season.

Leeds play Manchester United in Stockholm on July 19, and host Villarreal on August 2.