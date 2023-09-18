All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
Liz Truss defends her record as prime minister in think tank speech
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
NHS warns consultant and junior doctor strikes will disrupt care
More and more pubs call last orders for the final time

Leeds United provide an update on the extent of Djed Spence's knee injury

LEEDS UNITED have confirmed that loan defender Djed Spence will be out of action for most of the autumn with a knee injury.
By YP Sport
Published 18th Sep 2023, 13:00 BST

The former Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough player, who joined Leeds in the final week of the summer window on a season-long from Tottenham Hotspur, injured his knee in training last week and missed the Championship win at Millwall on Sunday.

Scans have now revealed that Spence has damaged a lateral collateral ligament.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Leeds statement read: “United defender Djed Spence picked up a knee injury following a challenge in training last week, and following scans, we can confirm he has damaged his lateral collateral ligament.

"The injury is not expected to require surgery and we expect Djed to return to play within eight weeks. We wish Djed a speedy recovery.”

Related topics:MillwallTottenham HotspurMiddlesbroughNottingham Forest