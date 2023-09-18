Leeds United provide an update on the extent of Djed Spence's knee injury
LEEDS UNITED have confirmed that loan defender Djed Spence will be out of action for most of the autumn with a knee injury.
The former Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough player, who joined Leeds in the final week of the summer window on a season-long from Tottenham Hotspur, injured his knee in training last week and missed the Championship win at Millwall on Sunday.
Scans have now revealed that Spence has damaged a lateral collateral ligament.
A Leeds statement read: “United defender Djed Spence picked up a knee injury following a challenge in training last week, and following scans, we can confirm he has damaged his lateral collateral ligament.
"The injury is not expected to require surgery and we expect Djed to return to play within eight weeks. We wish Djed a speedy recovery.”